Novak Djokovic's ex-coach Boris Becker reacts as Serb arrives at Wimbledon to redeem French Open loss

Novak Djokovic's ex-coach, Boris Becker, recently made his feelings known about the Serb competing at Wimbledon. The tournament is scheduled to start on June 30 and conclude on July 13, 2025, at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London.

Djokovic was last seen in action at the French Open, where he delivered a significant performance and reached the semi-finals. He locked horns with Jannik Sinner in the second-to-last round and fell short of advancing to the finals as the Italian got the better of him and qualified for the finals with a score of 6-4, 7-5, 7-6(7).

He is now gearing up to compete at Wimbledon and recently arrived at the location. He has already stepped on the court for an intense practice session for the tournament. Following his arrival, he shared a picture of him on X and wrote:

"Hello Wimbledon."

This post drew the attention of his former coach, Becker, who couldn't contain his excitement about him competing in the event and shared a three-word message of support for Djokovic.

"Schatzi is back," wrote Becker.

The German former tennis player also had a remarkable tennis career, as he became the youngest Wimbledon men's singles winner after he defeated Kevin Curren in the final of 1985.

Novak Djokovic opened up about the French Open 2025 being his possible final Roland Garros appearance

Shortly after Novak Djokovic's quest to win his 25th Grand Slam title ended after his loss to Jannik Sinner in the semi-final, the Serb sat for a post-match press conference. Here, he revealed that the 2025 French Open could have been his last appearance at Roland Garros. Calling it a wonderful match, he said: (As quoted by tennis.com)

"This could have been the last match ever I played here, so I don't know. That's why I was a bit more emotional even in the end. If this was the farewell match of the Roland Garros for me in my career, it was a wonderful one in terms of the atmosphere and what I got from the crowd."

Talking about his wish to compete at the French Open again, he added:

"Do I wish to play more? Yes, I do. But will I be able to play in 12 months' time here again? I don't know. That's all I can say for the moment."

Novak Djokovic has won the French Open title three times in his career, including the 2016, 2021, and 2023 iterations. Overall in the course of his career, the 38-year-old has won a total of 100 singles titles.

