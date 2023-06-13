Novak Djokovic received an amazing send-off from the hotel he was staying in during the 2023 French Open. Djokovic won his third French Open title this year after defeating Casper Ruud in the finals, 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5.

The day after the final, the 23-time Grand Slam champion was obligated to do a photoshoot with the trophy but also had to check out of the Peninsula Paris hotel. The staff of the hotel surprised the Serb by giving him a standing ovation on his way out, and he repaid them with a bow and an autograph.

Tennis fans immediately congratulated the hotel staff on their send-off.

"What a lovely gesture from them! Kudos to them," a fan wrote on Twitter.

"It’s amazing to see Nole receiving so much respect and love," another one added.

There were some that congratulated Djokovic as well.

"Awww he couldn’t bow enough times in gratitude," a fan proclaimed.

"And haters say he's arrogant. Bless you Nole," another one added.

Novak Djokovic: Jelena Gencic and Niki Pilic gave me versatility

Novak Djokovic during the Men's French Open 2023 Winner Photocall

Novak Djokovic gave props to his old coaches, the late Jelena Gencic and Nikola Pilic, after winning the 23rd Grand Slam of his career.

Djokovic has most recently been working with Goran Ivanisevic, with Marijan Vajda and Boris Becker being the most famous coaches he's had since starting his professional career. But before the days of professional tennis, Nikola Pilic and Jelena Gencic were his mentors and biggest tennis role models.

"Jelena Gencic and Niki Pilic gave me versatility, I didn't perfect my game solely for one particular surface, although I didn't play on grass until I was 17," Djokovic said in the press conference.

"But I did practice on fast courts, slow courts, and I remember them making me play in all kinds of conditions – when it's sunny when it's dark etc, they tried to replicate situations I would encounter throughout my career," he revealed.

Djokovic singled out his adaptation ability as the thing that defines him.

"I am convinced that made me a complete player. If I have to single out something that defines me, it would be my ability to adapt – to an opponent, to conditions, to anything," he added.

"The foundation that was laid allowed me to be versatile and consistent. It was not only me, but a lot of people that have helped me along the way," Djokovic concluded.

