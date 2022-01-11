Novak Djokovic receives widespread support from fellow tennis players and sportsmen on Twitter

Novak Djokovic's bid to play at this year's Australian Open has created a whirlwind of controversy on social media lately. While many fans have turned on Djokovic after recent events, the Serb still receives watershed support from his peers in the sporting world.

Djokovic, a nine-time champion in Australia, had initially flown into Melbourne with a medical exemption granted by the Victorian government. The Australian Border Force then detained Djokovic before finding that the Serb didn't have "acceptable proof that he cannot be vaccinated." Djokovic's visa was subsequently revoked by the federal government, prompting his lawyers to file for a court hearing against the decision, which came out in his favor on Monday.

Following Novak Djokovic's successful ruling in court, many fans took to Twitter to criticize the 20-time Major champion for a variety of reasons. However, it should be noted that the criticism of Djokovic on the micro-blogging site has eventually flat-lined and become an echo chamber of divisive opinions. Meanwhile, back in the real world, Djokovic has been lionized by not only his fans but many sportsmen, who believe the Serb has not been at fault at all.

Many pre-eminent sports stars have come out in support of Novak Djokovic, including the likes of seven-time Major winner Venus Williams, men's tennis legend Jimmy Connors, NFL legend Tom Brady, basketball player Bogdan Bogdanovic and MMA fighter Aleksandar Rakic. We have listed some of these sportsmen's endorsements of the World No. 1 below.

Novak Djokovic took to his Instagram handle earlier on Monday for the first time since revealing that he had received a medical exemption from the Victorian government. The post was met with almost unanimous support from not only fans but fellow tennis players as well.

While Venus Williams urged Djokovic to "win it all," former player Marcos Baghdatis expressed his happiness at the Serb getting to play in Melbourne. Tom Brady also commented on the photo, wishing Djokovic the best of luck.

Ivana @ivtc0



🏼 Venus Williams, Marcos Baghdatis, Tom Brady, Ivan Rakitic and more showing their support from Novak’s Instagram post. Venus Williams, Marcos Baghdatis, Tom Brady, Ivan Rakitic and more showing their support from Novak’s Instagram post. 🙌🏼 https://t.co/zlCoVR3FqA

Active ATP players including Nick Kyrgios, John Isner, Ivo Karlovic, Reilly Opelka, Feliciano Lopez, Dusan Lajovic, Sergiy Stakhovsky, Vasek Pospisil and Tennys Sandgren also extended their support for Djokovic on social media.

Novak India Fans @NovakIndiaFans



youtu.be/c4YrLiNf0nc



#WeStandWithNovak @NickKyrgios : "When we needed help (during bushfires), he was so keen to help.. But now we are treating him like he has never done anything for us. We are treating him like a villian.." .@NickKyrgios: "When we needed help (during bushfires), he was so keen to help.. But now we are treating him like he has never done anything for us. We are treating him like a villian.."youtu.be/c4YrLiNf0nc#WeStandWithNovak https://t.co/crC4NOUkkB

John Isner @JohnIsner Only thing left to do is win the trophy again and leave town never to return, a la CM Punk. Only thing left to do is win the trophy again and leave town never to return, a la CM Punk.

Feliciano López @feliciano_lopez #AO2022 Judge Kelly solving the mess-disaster-absurdity that other parties involved have created. Tennis wins Judge Kelly solving the mess-disaster-absurdity that other parties involved have created. Tennis wins 🎾 #AO2022

Sergiy Stakhovsky @Stako_tennis The Spectator Index @spectatorindex JUST IN: Australian authorities detain Renata Voracova, a tennis player from the Czech Republic, and cancel her visa ahead of the Australian Open. JUST IN: Australian authorities detain Renata Voracova, a tennis player from the Czech Republic, and cancel her visa ahead of the Australian Open. I have no words left for what’s going on.... twitter.com/spectatorindex… I have no words left for what’s going on.... twitter.com/spectatorindex…

Tennys Sandgren @TennysSandgren



This isn’t about the rules



This is pure authoritarian politics ABC News @abcnews Australian Border Force cancels tennis player Renata Voracova's visa ahead of Australian Open abc.net.au/news/2022-01-0… Australian Border Force cancels tennis player Renata Voracova's visa ahead of Australian Open abc.net.au/news/2022-01-0… They are now retroactively detaining players who they previously let into the country with medical exemptionsThis isn’t about the rulesThis is pure authoritarian politics twitter.com/abcnews/status… They are now retroactively detaining players who they previously let into the country with medical exemptionsThis isn’t about the rulesThis is pure authoritarian politics twitter.com/abcnews/status…

NFL receiver Brandon Stokley, for his part, felt that the ill-treatment meted out to Djokovic might've been because he's unvaccinated.

Brandon Stokley @bstokley14 Why can’t they just test Novak Djokovic daily? If he’s test negative let him play. Why can’t they just test Novak Djokovic daily? If he’s test negative let him play.

Atlanta Hawks player Bogdan Bogdanovic was spotted wearing a T-shirt with a Novak Djokovic photo on the front and he later took to Instagram to post a photo of his outfit with the caption "You can't cancel greatness!"

Jimmy Connors also beckoned the Australian Open not to let the fact that Djokovic is unvaccinated cloud their judgment and let him play, considering he has triumphed at the event nine times in his career.

Jimmy Connors @JimmyConnors OK— we all have a choice — #Covid #boosters - he had Covid- don’t fuck up the Austrian Open without the “best player” If he test “ negative” — should let him play!! He won it 9 fucking times- come on @AustralianOpen he has been loyal to your event.loyal2him #fight4him OK— we all have a choice — #Covid - #boosters - he had Covid- don’t fuck up the Austrian Open without the “best player” If he test “ negative” — should let him play!! He won it 9 fucking times- come on @AustralianOpen he has been loyal to your event.loyal2him #fight4him

Former Indian tennis player Somdev Devvarman claimed on his Twitter handle that if Novak Djokovic breaks the men's record tally for most Major titles later this month, it would make for "one of the greatest tennis stories ever told."

Somdev Devvarman @SomdevD Novak vs the world. We've seen that before. This is different.



If he ends up defending his title and getting to 21 slams, it'll be one of the greatest tennis stories ever told Novak vs the world. We've seen that before. This is different. If he ends up defending his title and getting to 21 slams, it'll be one of the greatest tennis stories ever told

Weymouth FC footballer Ollie Hartfield, meanwhile, believes that the local public's anger at Djokovic might be misdirected at the moment.

Ollie Harfield @ollie_harfield Are Australians angry at Djokovic or just angry at what their government has done to their freedoms? Are Australians angry at Djokovic or just angry at what their government has done to their freedoms?

Tennis veterans like Alex Corretja, Brad Gilbert and Paul McNamee didn't agree with the way the Australian government treated Djokovic last week and hinted that they might've been out to get him.

Dan @DanTennis1 We Love Tennis @Welovetennis Corretja : "Quelle honte ! Et surtout quel dommage pour #Djokovic et le tennis !" We Love Tennis - welovetennis.fr/open-australie… Corretja : "Quelle honte ! Et surtout quel dommage pour #Djokovic et le tennis !" We Love Tennis - welovetennis.fr/open-australie… https://t.co/mxe5btaHUW Alex Corretja : "What a shame. There are apparently other players who got an exemption. Nobody cares, nobody talks about it. Because it’s Novak, everyone is talking about him. Novak had the right to ask for an exemption. If they decided to give it to him, he could perfectly play" twitter.com/Welovetennis/s… Alex Corretja : "What a shame. There are apparently other players who got an exemption. Nobody cares, nobody talks about it. Because it’s Novak, everyone is talking about him. Novak had the right to ask for an exemption. If they decided to give it to him, he could perfectly play" twitter.com/Welovetennis/s…

🎗️ Paul McNamee @PaulFMcNamee This is the last thing I will say before the court rules. I’m very uncomfortable that the #1 player in the world boarded a plane having every reason to believe he could defend his title, only to be detained. But, as an Australian, I fully respect it is now for the court to decide This is the last thing I will say before the court rules. I’m very uncomfortable that the #1 player in the world boarded a plane having every reason to believe he could defend his title, only to be detained. But, as an Australian, I fully respect it is now for the court to decide

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala