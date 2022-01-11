Novak Djokovic receives widespread support from fellow tennis players and sportsmen on Twitter

Novak Djokovic's bid to play at this year's Australian Open has created a whirlwind of controversy on social media lately. While many fans have turned on Djokovic after recent events, the Serb still receives watershed support from his peers in the sporting world.
Djokovic, a nine-time champion in Australia, had initially flown into Melbourne with a medical exemption granted by the Victorian government. The Australian Border Force then detained Djokovic before finding that the Serb didn't have "acceptable proof that he cannot be vaccinated." Djokovic's visa was subsequently revoked by the federal government, prompting his lawyers to file for a court hearing against the decision, which came out in his favor on Monday.
Following Novak Djokovic's successful ruling in court, many fans took to Twitter to criticize the 20-time Major champion for a variety of reasons. However, it should be noted that the criticism of Djokovic on the micro-blogging site has eventually flat-lined and become an echo chamber of divisive opinions. Meanwhile, back in the real world, Djokovic has been lionized by not only his fans but many sportsmen, who believe the Serb has not been at fault at all.
Many pre-eminent sports stars have come out in support of Novak Djokovic, including the likes of seven-time Major winner Venus Williams, men's tennis legend Jimmy Connors, NFL legend Tom Brady, basketball player Bogdan Bogdanovic and MMA fighter Aleksandar Rakic. We have listed some of these sportsmen's endorsements of the World No. 1 below.
Novak Djokovic took to his Instagram handle earlier on Monday for the first time since revealing that he had received a medical exemption from the Victorian government. The post was met with almost unanimous support from not only fans but fellow tennis players as well.
While Venus Williams urged Djokovic to "win it all," former player Marcos Baghdatis expressed his happiness at the Serb getting to play in Melbourne. Tom Brady also commented on the photo, wishing Djokovic the best of luck.
Active ATP players including Nick Kyrgios, John Isner, Ivo Karlovic, Reilly Opelka, Feliciano Lopez, Dusan Lajovic, Sergiy Stakhovsky, Vasek Pospisil and Tennys Sandgren also extended their support for Djokovic on social media.
NFL receiver Brandon Stokley, for his part, felt that the ill-treatment meted out to Djokovic might've been because he's unvaccinated.
Atlanta Hawks player Bogdan Bogdanovic was spotted wearing a T-shirt with a Novak Djokovic photo on the front and he later took to Instagram to post a photo of his outfit with the caption "You can't cancel greatness!"
Jimmy Connors also beckoned the Australian Open not to let the fact that Djokovic is unvaccinated cloud their judgment and let him play, considering he has triumphed at the event nine times in his career.
Former Indian tennis player Somdev Devvarman claimed on his Twitter handle that if Novak Djokovic breaks the men's record tally for most Major titles later this month, it would make for "one of the greatest tennis stories ever told."
Weymouth FC footballer Ollie Hartfield, meanwhile, believes that the local public's anger at Djokovic might be misdirected at the moment.
Tennis veterans like Alex Corretja, Brad Gilbert and Paul McNamee didn't agree with the way the Australian government treated Djokovic last week and hinted that they might've been out to get him.
Also ReadArticle Continues below