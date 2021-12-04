Novak Djokovic refuses to reveal where he will play next, but with Australia "around the corner," he will announce his decision "very soon"

Novak Djokovic's heroics weren't enough as Serbia lost to Croatia in the semifinals of the 2021 Davis Cup. He leveled the tie at 1-1 after defeating Maric Cilic 6-4, 6-2 to record his 19th consecutive singles win at the tournament.

However, the Serb lost the decisive doubles match with partner Filip Krajinovic to the top-ranked doubles team of Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic.

During his post-match conference, Djokovic spoke about his Davis Cup experience and plans for the future.

With the 2022 season set to begin in three weeks, the World No. 1 was asked about his plans for next season and when he'll play next. While the Serb understands that people would be interested in knowing his plans, for now he wants to recover and spend some time with his family first.

"Honestly, I'm going to try to use the next days to just rejuvenate, recover, and forget about tennis," he said. "So right now I understand you want some answers on where I start the season, how I start it. I'm really, really tired from this season and this whole year, so I just prefer sticking to the family quality time, rehab mode, then let's see what the future brings."

When pressed further regarding the matter, Djokovic stated that he'll give details for sure but in due time. He refused to divulge where he would start the season, but with the Australian swing around the corner, he promised to inform soon enough.

"I'm not going to give you an answer tonight," he made it clear. "I know what you want to ask me. But you will be informed. That's all I can tell you. I cannot give you any date. Obviously Australia is around the corner, so you will know very soon."

There's a lot of uncertainty regarding Djokovic's participation in the season's first Grand Slam due to the vaccination mandate in place in Australia. His father recently stated that the World No. 1 might not play because of the conditions put forth to compete there.

"Unfortunately wasn't to be this time" - Novak Djokovic following Serbia's semifinal heartbreak

Novak Djokovic and Filip Krajinovic at the 2021 Davis Cup.

When quizzed on whether he felt any regrets about continuing to play after the US Open, Djokovic answered in the negative. He always gives his best when playing for Serbia, as it holds special meaning to him and his teammates as well.

The Davis Cup format is cruel according to him, as one singles win isn't enough and it's important to win every match and set as it all counts.

"Season finished today, so I don't regret any tournament that I played after the date that you mentioned," he said. "I give my best, as I always do, for national team. There is extra meaning and importance for me, for everybody involved.

"Unfortunately wasn't to be this time," he rued. "One singles win is not enough. This kind of competition is cruel in a way because it just requires you to win every single match that you play or every single set because it counts."

19 - Rios (1995-99) Longest #DavisCup singles winning streaks after today's singles matches:36 - Baghdatis (2003-16)33 - Borg (1973-80)29 - Nadal (2004-present)22 - Becker (1987-95)19 - Djokovic (2011-present)19 - Murray (2005-14)19 - Rios (1995-99) Longest #DavisCup singles winning streaks after today's singles matches:36 - Baghdatis (2003-16)33 - Borg (1973-80)29 - Nadal (2004-present)22 - Becker (1987-95)19 - Djokovic (2011-present)19 - Murray (2005-14)19 - Rios (1995-99)

Djokovic stated he doesn't have any regrets in life and tries to see tough moments like these as learning experiences. While the loss hurts him and his team, times like these are also an opportunity to grow as a person and a player.

"I don't regret anything in life," he said. "I try to draw lessons from especially the tough moments like this. As much as it hurts me personally and us as a team, these are usually the biggest opportunities to get stronger, to grow, and develop to be even a better person and a player."

Djokovic hopes the team will learn from what happened at the Davis Cup this year and figure out where they need to improve. The goal is to always perform better at the tournament because they care about playing for their country.

"Hopefully we will learn what has happened this year during Davis Cup," the Serb said. "There are lot of things we can improve individually and as a team. But the goal is always to go far in the Davis Cup competition because we all care about playing for our team and for our nation."

