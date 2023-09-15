Novak Djokovic reportedly parts ways with longtime agent and manager Eduardo Artaldi

According to several reports, Novak Djokovic has ended his long-term partnership with agent and manager Edoardo Artaldi.

Djokovic first came in contact with Artaldi in 2008 when the Serb was fresh off his first-ever Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. The 36-year-old had signed a contract with Tacchini, an Italian clothing brand, where Artaldi was employed at the time.

When Djokovic switched his clothing partnership, Artaldi followed him and became an integral part of his team. Moreover, Artaldi's partner Elena Cappellaro has also been part of the World No. 1's team.

Serbian journalist Sasa Ozmo has confirmed Artaldi's departure and added that it remains to be seen if he will stay in Djokovic's team in different roles or not.

"Can confirm this. It remains to be seen whether they stay on the team in different roles, but it’s a stressful job, as you can imagine," Ozmo wrote on X.

Novak Djokovic joins Team Serbia at Davis Cup 2023 after US Open win

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 US Open

Novak Djokovic is not taking any time off the court after his triumph at the US Open. He has joined Team Serbia in Valencia for the group stage tie of the 2023 Davis Cup Finals.

The 36-year-old will lead the 2010 Davis Cup champions against home nation Spain, South Korea, and the Czech Republic. The veteran, however, will feature in only two of the clashes.

Serbia began its campaign with a 3-0 victory over Korea Republic on Tuesday, September 12. Dusan Lajovic and Laslo Djere won the singles tie, bettering Hong Seongchan and Kwon Soonwoo, respectively.

In the doubles match, Nikola Cacic and Miomir Kecmanovic defeated Nam Ji Sung and Song Min-Kyu. Serbia will next face Spain on Friday, September 15 and the Czech Republic on Saturday, September 16.

The Belgrade native is expected to lead Serbia in the remaining clashes, especially after his success at the US Open, where he clinched his 24th Grand Slam singles title by defeating Daniil Medvedev in the final 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3.

The Serb spoke about fulfilling his national duties after the final in New York, saying:

“Right now, I just want to enjoy the success for a few days because I’m playing for Serbia in the Davis Cup. I’m not going to play on Tuesday, but I’ll play on Friday and Saturday. Davis Cup is my priority until the end of the season.”

