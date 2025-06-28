Novak Djokovic retirement update: Serb goes cryptic after getting questioned at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic gave a cryptic update about Wimbledon 2025 possibly being his final time at the coveted grass Major. The Serb is seeded sixth at the event and will kick off his campaign against Alexandre Muller as he looks to get his hands on an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic is one of the most decorated players in the tournament's history, having lifted the gentlemen's singles trophy seven times and reaching the final 10 times. He also has the longest win streak on the Center Court at 45, a record that was ended by Carlos Alcaraz in their blockbuster 2023 final.

The 38-year-old hasn't been at his best since last season; however, he did manage to make it to the final of Wimbledon, where he was yet again defeated by Alcaraz. Following his French Open exit to Jannik Sinner in the semifinal this year, an emotional Serb admitted that it could've possibly been his final time at the Paris Major.

During a recent press conference ahead of Wimbledon, he was questioned if he could be entering his final campaign at SW19, to which Djokovic responded:

"I'm not sure. My wish is to play for several more years [...] but you never know at this stage."

The Serb is currently the third favorite to win Wimbledon this year behind two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, according to odds.

