Novak Djokovic reunited with coach Andy Murray as he gears up for Madrid Open comeback

Authorities at the Mutua Madrid Open recently welcomed Novak Djokovic with an adorable message. The Serbian star is all set to make his comeback at the upcoming event after a two-week-long hiatus. He recently stepped onto the clay court for a practice session. To fans' surprise, the 37-year-old was accompanied by his former rival and current coach, Andy Murray.

Djokovic is currently chasing his 100th tour-level title. He decided to kick off his clay-court season with a notable change in his team. Sticking to the practice of Murray keeping his distance from the Masters 1000 event in Monaco, the Serb decided to bring in a member of his family. An ex-pro himself, Djokovic's brother Marco was expected to lead him in the absence of the Brit.

However, it seems like the change wasn't there to stay. Mutua Madrid Open's official X account recently shared pictures of the 24-time Grand Slam champion stepping on the court for a practice session. Dressed in a white t-shirt and maroon shorts, the Serb was also accompanied by his coach, Murray.

The post turned out as a clear indication of Djokovic's reunion with his former rival for the rest of the clay-court season ahead.

Djokovic experienced notable challenges throughout the ongoing season. The Serb faced unexpected setbacks amid a leg injury taking a heavy physical toll on him. This resulted in opening round exits at Qatar, Indian Wells, and the Monte Carlo Masters.

John Isner highlights the limited chances of Novak Djokovic's 25th major title

Novak Djokovic at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Four - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic's former rival and American ex-pro John Isner recently addressed the possibility of the Serb's 25th Major title. The 39-year-old considered his growing age while mentioning the fact that his only chance to surpass Margaret Court's numbers could be found in the ongoing season itself.

John Isner's verdict came with mixed feelings of concern revolving around Djokovic's increasing age and the way he takes care of his body. The American ex-pro was forced to believe that he could still win another major title, considering his performance in Miami.

Appearing on the Nothing Major Show, Isner said:

"I hope I'm wrong here, but it seems like [Novak Djokovic] has two chances left in his career to win a Grand Slam, and that's at Wimbledon in the US Open. And the question was his level in Miami, well, if he can serve like that, then he absolutely can win Wimbledon".[24:55]

The three-time Madrid Open champion Djokovic will begin his campaign on April 25. The event could help him build another historic record of winning 100 tour-level titles.

