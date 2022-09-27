Novak Djokovic reveals how the experience of Roger Federer's farewell got him thinking of his own retirement moment

Novak Djokovic was among the many players and fans moved to tears during Roger Federer's emotional farewell at the Laver Cup last weekend. Going through the experience of that special moment alongside Federer, Rafael Nadal, and his other tennis rivals, got the Serbian great to ponder his own retirement day at some stage in the future.

At the Laver Cup, Djokovic expressed how the visuals of Federer's wife Mirka and their kids embracing and crying with Federer after his final match got him the most emotional.

While he would certainly love to share such a moment with his family as well, Djokovic stated that having the likes of Federer, Nadal, and other big rivals in his career present on the occasion would enrich his farewell even more.

"I must say, I was also thinking about how it would look for me when I say goodbye to tennis," Djokovic said. "There is definitely one thing that I would wish, that apart from, of course, having my family and close people in my life, I would love to have my biggest rivals and competitors there. It added something more special and more importance to that moment."

Looking back on Federer's farewell, the 88-time title winner feels that the Swiss great could not have experienced bidding goodbye to the sport in a better way. The fact that his final match and retirement ceremony took place in London made it even more special, opined the Serb.

"I think if he imagined a better scenario of saying goodbye, he probably couldn't think of a better one. As he said on the court, having his biggest rivals on the court with him, having his family, his team, his friends, and being in London, one of the most important tennis cities we have in our sport."

"It was just a very touching and emotional moment. When I was on the court as well, seeing his kids and family, it got me emotional as well," he expressed.

"He has left a legacy and a mark that will be eternal" - Novak Djokovic on Roger Federer

Laver Cup 2022 - Day Three

Novak Djokovic hailed Roger Federer's legacy in the sport and once again spoke about the respect he holds for his great rival. The Serb believes his Swiss counterpart had an 'epic' career that left a positive impact beyond the tennis world and called Federer's retirement a sad moment for the sport.

"I have a tremendous respect for him," Djokovic expressed. Everything he has contributed to our sport, on and off the court, has been an epic career. A career that he can be proud of."

"He has left a legacy and a mark that will be eternal, really, for our sport. He has transcended tennis. He is one of the most recognized athletes of all time. It is a sad moment for tennis to see Roger say goodbye."

The camaraderie between the two tennis icons was visible during the Laver Cup. Both players also shared valuable advice with each other during their respective matches during the team event. Djokovic also urged the crowd to give loud cheers to Federer during the Swiss great's speech on the final day of the tournament.

They faced each other 50 times on tour, with the Serb leading their head-to-head 27-23. He also won their final ever clash - at the 2020 Australian Open.

