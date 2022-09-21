Roger Federer opens up about his retirement plans, how he plans to keep in touch with the new generation, and more

Roger Federer's retirement remains the talk of the tennis world nearly a week after the 20-time Grand Slam champ made his announcement.

The hole the Swiss maestro will leave on the tennis courts he made his kingdom – one he rightfully shared with two other greats, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, for two decades – will always be felt and will be hard to fill.

But as Federer himself stated, as he announced his impending goodbye to the sport – he will never leave tennis. He made that clear in an interview with Swiss media ahead of the Laver Cup.

Federer, in an article in the Swiss daily Tages-Anzeiger, said that, aside from continuing his training and focusing on his foundation, business, and his ambassador roles, he plans to try his hand at commentating – a possibility that surprised even himself.

"I never thought I would say this. But six months ago, I suddenly thought: commentating on tennis someday, who knows? Although I always said I would never do that. But so to commentate on some matches at Wimbledon..." said Roger Federer.

Federer said that he would not take on a broadcasting role full-time, but it could be something he'd do "every now and then" to allow him to stay abreast of the tour and the players. It is also a good excuse for him to keep doing what he loves, which is watching tennis.

"No, he (John McEnroe) makes too much. But being there every now and then would also allow me to keep in touch with the tour, the players, the new generation. And it would give me a reason to definitely watch tennis, which I like to do. When I suddenly had this in my head, I thought: Am I completely crazy now?" said Roger Federer.

As far as his Basel comeback is concerned, Federer said that while he has already ruled out playing, he is yet to discuss whether he will make an appearance at the tournament.

"We'll see... The Swiss Indoors would like to see me on Tuesday, but I haven't discussed it internally yet," said Roger Federer.

"I didn't want to take the fans' hope away and say: I'll be gone now" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer gave a glimmer of hope to his adoring fans around the world when he ended his retirement announcement by saying that he will never leave the sport.

In the same article in Tages-Anzeiger, Federer said that the statement was made with his fans in mind. He added that his love for tennis would always keep him close to the sport in some capacity.

"I didn't want to take the fans' hope away and say: I'll be gone now. I always find it a shame when former super players retire and disappear... That's not me, I'm too fond of the sport and would like to be close to it. No matter in what form. I would like to continue with exhibition fights and I know that I still have the opportunity to fill stadiums," said Roger Federer.

"My big wish is to play an exhibition match in the next six to nine months and to invite all former coaches to say thank you to everyone, the fans, etc. A celebration of 'goodbye to each other,' a thank you match – bye, it was great," added Federer.

