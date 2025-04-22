Novak Djokovic reveals one reason that could force his retirement

Novak Djokovic revealed the reason that could possibly lead to him retiring from the sport. The 37-year-old tennis star turned pro in 2003 and has been going strong for over two decades, even after his contemporaries Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray have all bid adieu to the sport.

In addition to this, he has also given a difficult time to the youngsters as well, playing strength-to-strength even at this age. However, the star claims that more than physical vigor or tenacity, motivation acts as a driving force for him to continue playing, irrespective of his age.

In an interview with media outlet TNT Sports, the Serb elaborated on this, saying that if he ever loses motivation to play, he will put an end to his career right then.

"Maybe so, but if I'm not motivated, I'm not here. I don't play anymore. I put the racquet to rest," he said.

He also added that he feels even more motivated to play Grand Slams as he expressed his hunger for more wins.

"I still feel the desire to play, the passion to compete is always there. I hope to push harder. The Grand Slams are tournaments where I have more motivation to do well," Djokovic added.

This year, however, hasn't been physically rewarding for the 24-time Grand Slam champion and has even stood in his way of a title win.

Novak Djokovic's journey through physical struggles in the 2025 season

Novak Djokovic is still going strong amidst physical challenges - Source: Getty

Coming back after a rollercoaster 2024 season, Novak Djokovic struggled with multiple physical challenges this season as well. He began the year with a back injury at the Australian Open, which forced him to quit from his semifinal match against Alexander Zverev.

This resulted in the tennis star being on a hiatus from the sport for a few days, followed by some weak displays in the Qatar Open and Indian Wells. However, he made a stellar comeback in the Miami Open, albeit not without a few hiccups.

The star player was noticed with a swollen eye in the event finals against young Jakub Mensik. After a furious duel, he lost to the Czech's talent, but the eye condition persisted until the start of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Djokovic, however, has kept pushing through these challenges and will look to win his 100th ATP title this season.

