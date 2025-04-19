WATCH: Novak Djokovic leaves injury concerns behind as he trains in Marbella ahead of the Madrid Open

Novak Djokovic was spotted training at full tilt in the Spanish city of Marbella ahead of the Madrid Open, which is scheduled to begin next week. The Serb is the fourth seed at the event after Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, and Taylor Fritz.

2025 has been a mixed season for Djokovic. At times, he has shown flashes of brilliance, but his performances have been underwhelming too. Despite being physically compromised, he secured a great victory over Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open quarterfinals. However, he had to retire against Alexander Zverev in the semifinals.

The Serb superstar faced early round exits at the Qatar Open and the BNP Paribas Open with poor performances. He regained form by reaching the Miami Open final, where he was upstaged by teenage sensation Jakub Mensik. However, yet again, Djokovic put up another poor performance, losing to Alejandro Tabilo in his opening match at the Monte-Carlo Masters. The poor performance was also due to an eye infection, which was hindering him during the play.

One of Djokovic's fan pages on X shared glimpses of the Serb practising on the clay courts of Marbella in southern Spain. He looked focused and seemed to be moving well on the surface, signalling his determination and his return to almost full fitness before the Madrid Open.

Djokovic has yet to win a Tour-level title since 2023, and will be gunning for his 100th title in Madrid, making him only the third male player to cross that mark.

Novak Djokovic is a three-time champion in Madrid

In Picture: Novak Djokovic (Getty)

Novak Djokovic has entered the Madrid Open 12 times in his career, winning the title on three occasions - 2011, 2016, and 2019. The Serb has an overall 30-9 win/loss record at the event, with a 77 percent win rate.

The first time Djokovic clinched the title in Madrid was in 2011, with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Rafael Nadal in the final. He played a three-set thriller in the 2016 final against Andy Murray, winning 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. In his last title run in 2019, Djokovic won 6-3, 6-4 against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Djokovic last played at the Madrid Open back in 2022, where he lost 7-6 (5), 5-7, 7-6 (5), against a rising Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals. It was the first time the two met on the Tour, and the match was touted as the "Best Match of the Year" by the ATP.

