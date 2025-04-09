Novak Djokovic injury update: Serb clears the air about multiple ailments after Monte-Carlo shock exit

Novak Djokovic addressed the rumours about his injury in the past few days at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He succumbed to a shocking second-round exit at the event, losing to Alejandro Tabilo 3-6, 4-6.

Djokovic entered Monte-Carlo on the back of a close runner-up finish in Miami. He was one win away from claiming his seventh title at the event but Jakub Mensik stood in his way in the final.

Djokovic cleared the air about dealing with multiple injuries at the Monte-Carlo Masters. After his early loss against Alejandro Tabilo, the Serb said he wasn't dealing with any injury at the moment.

Here's the interaction between Djokovic and the interviewer:

“Earlier they showed you grabbing your arm on the practice court & someone on your team helping you with it, as well?” the interviewer asked.

“It's all good. It's all good. Just a minor, minor thing. There's no injury," Novak Djokovic said while chuckling.

Djokovic made his 18th appearance at the Monte-Carlo Masters this week. He is a two-time champion at the event, claiming titles in 2013 and 2015. The former World No. 1 also reached the final in 2009 and 2012 but couldn't get past Rafael Nadal on both occasions.

Djokovic spoke about his performance against Tabilo and felt it was one of the worst performances by him on tour.

“It was not the best day in the office for you today," the interviewer remarked.

“Best day (smiling)? Not the best day. It was actually more like the worst day. Look… I was hoping it was not going to happen. But it was quite a high probability I'm going to play this way. Just horrible. Horrible feeling to play this way... & I’m just sorry for all the people that have to witness this. I don't know. I don't have it. I have it & I don't have it. I don't really care," Novak Djokovic replied.

Novak Djokovic says winning the French Open is his goal for the clay court season this year

Djokovic in action at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic has confirmed that winning the French Open this year is his main goal for the clay court season. The Serb is already a three-time winner at the iconic clay court Major.

Djokovic has reached the final of the French Open seven times in his career. He captured titles in 2016, 2021 and 2023 but settled for runner-up finishes in 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2020.

The 37-year-old said winning the French Open was his main goal during the clay court season this year. Here's what he said after his loss in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

"What's your goal for this on clay?” the interviewer asked

“Roland Garros. That's it (smiling)," Novak Djokovic replied.

Novak Djokovic will make his 21st appearance at the French Open this year. He reached the quarterfinals in Paris last year, where he was forced to withdraw against Casper Ruud due to injury.

