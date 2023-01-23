Novak Djokovic beat Alex de Minaur comprehensively in the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open on Monday, January 23. After the game, he weighed in on his hamstring injury, saying that he has been heavily dependent on anti-inflammatory pills lately.

In their first-ever meeting on the tour, the Serb didn't give anything to home favorite de Minaur, beating him 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 in a little over two hours. The fourth seed won 75% on his first serve, hitting 26 winners and breaking the Aussie six times.

De Minaur, who began his season by defeating Rafael Nadal at the United Cup, could not create any chances against Djokovic.

Djokovic picked up a hamstring niggle at the Adelaide International 1 earlier this month and has been playing with heavy tape on his left leg in Melbourne. While he complained about the pain in his first three matches, he stated in his on-court interview that he did not face any issues against de Minaur.

"Tonight, it wasn't obvious that I was dealing with an injury (laughs). I didn't feel anything today, so today was great," he said.

"I thank my medical team, my physio, thank god, and anybody that really helped me. I was feeling very good in the first match, second match not so great. So I know things can change really quickly and I don't take anything for granted. I'm really pleased with the way I have played today," the Serb added.

The World No. 5 went on to add that he was consuming anti-inflammatory pills despite not liking them.

"I have been taking a lot of pills these days and it's not ideal. But trying to mask the pain. Anti-inflammatory pills that I normally don't like taking, but I had to find a way with my team and take it day by day. Today was the best day so far of the tournament and I hope it stays that way," he said.

"Played my best match of the year so far" - Novak Djokovic on R4 win

Alex de Minaur (L) and Novak Djokovic

With a win in the fourth round against Alex de Minaur, Novak Djokovic extended his winning streak in Melbourne to 25. He is just three wins away from lifting his 10th Australian Open title.

In his on-court interview, the Serb dubbed his straight-sets victory against de Minaur the "best match of the year so far."

"I thought the first four, five games were close. After breaking serve in the first set, I started feeling more free and more loose to hit through the ball and be more aggressive," he said. "Tennis is a very quick and dynamic sport. Things can change in a matter of moments, matter of points. But I kept my focus all the way through and played my best match of the year so far."

Djokovic will face sixth-ranked Andrey Rublev on Wednesday for a spot in the semifinals.

