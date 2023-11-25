Tennis fans were stunned as Novak Djokovic failed to close out his 2023 Davis Cup Finals semifinal rubber against Jannik Sinner.

Sinner stunned the Serb in the semifinal between Italy and Serbia on Saturday, November 25. The Italian, who found himself on the brink of defeat, saved three match points at 4-5 (0-40) in the deciding set to keep his country alive in the tournament. He eventually held on to his serve and broke the World No. 1 in the very next game.

Sinner then successfully served for the match, edging out Novak Djokovic with a 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 win, thus handing the Serb his first Davis Cup loss since 2011, and only his fourth such career loss after being match points up. As a result, he also became the first-ever player to take the Serb's scalp despite being three consecutive match points down.

The victory marks the 22-year-old’s second career win against the 24-time Grand Slam champion in as many weeks. The duo faced each other twice at last week’s ATP Finals. At the event, Jannik Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-6(2) in their round-robin match. However, he was unable to recreate the glory as the two faced off in the final of the year-end tournament a few days later. Djokovic won the title clash in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.

With the latest Davis Cup win, Jannik Sinner has become only the fourth player to beat the Serb in consecutive weeks, and the first since Andy Murray in 2008. The other players who have managed the feat are Mikhail Youzhny in 2007 and Rafael Nadal in 2008.

Tennis fans were astounded to see the otherwise invincible Djokovic go down against the young Italian from a favorable position.

"Novak Djokovic ripped Jannik Sinner's heart out a week ago and I think we've just witnessed Sinner taking it right back," one fan said, adding, "Taking absolutely everything into account, is that the biggest choke of Novak Djokovic's career?"

"A tennis match this good on November 25th is like finding an onion ring in your french fries. You weren’t expecting it, but you’re very much okay with it," another fan said.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

"It was a roller coaster" - Jannik Sinner on his win over Novak Djokovic at 2023 Davis Cup Finals

Jannik Sinner at the 2023 Davis Cup

In his on-court interview following the win, Jannik Sinner noted that the match had its twists and turns.

“I don’t know (how I won). It was a roller coaster. Starting off well. In the second set he played much better than me. In the third set, I tried to serve really well. And also, on the match points I severed well, except the first one,” he said.

The Italian, who took the court following his countryman Lorenzo Musetti’s loss to Miomir Kecmanovic, remarked that he was happy to give Italy a chance of making the final.

“Happy to be still in the competition. We were one point away from being out. Now we have the deciding double,” he said.

The Italian and the Serb have now taken the court yet again in the final doubles rubber. Sinner is in action alongside Lorenzo Sonego, while Djokovic has teamed up with Miomir Kecmanovic. Italy currently leads by a set.

Both teams are chasing their second Davis Cup title. The winning squad will face Australia in the final on Sunday, November 26.

