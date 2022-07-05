"He needs to come back so we can play at least one more time, he really is a legend" - Novak Djokovic on what he told Roger Federer during Wimbledon Centre Court's centenary celebration

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer shared heartwarming moments during the Wimbledon Centre Court's 100-year celebration on the tournament's first permanent middle Sunday.

Fans of Djokovic, Federer and Rafael Nadal, collectively known as the Big 3, look forward to such interactions and they had a lot to savor on Sunday.

As eight-time Wimbledon champion Federer entered the court to join fellow past winners, the Swiss was received with a lengthy standing ovation by an adulating crowd. He then stood next to six-time titlist Djokovic, who drew closer to him and spoke, with a smile, into his ear.

They were also spotted in an embrace off-court.

Djokovic shared what he told Federer in a tweet by journalist Sasa Ozmo. The three-time reigning titleholder said that Federer, a "legend in every aspect," is well-loved and that he wishes for a comeback from the Swiss so they can "play at least one more time."

"I told him he's loved by so many people, that he's been greeted very nicely, and that he needs to come back so we can play at least one more time - like he said it himself. We've all seen how special it was when he entered Centre Court. Everyone was on their feet, everyone showed their love and respect towards him – and he really is a legend in every aspect," said Novak Djokovic.

In the same tweet, Djokovic was quoted as saying that Federer's absence in tournaments was "weird." The Serb added that it is important for players like Federer to "play as much as they can" because it brings a lot of attention to the sport and benefits everyone.

"He's been one of my biggest rivals in my career and it's been weird not seeing him participating in tournaments. He's been struggling with injuries for the past few years and played only a couple of tournaments – and like he said, it was unusual seeing him here at Wimbledon in a different role. I think it's very important for the sport that players like him play as much as they can, because it brings a lot of attention and benefits all of us," said Novak Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer fans will have to wait before the duo concoct another epic match at Wimbledon as the 40-year-old Swiss missed the grasscourt Major for the first time since his main-draw debut in 1999.

However, Djokovic remains on the hunt for his fourth straight title and seventh overall at the British Major after taking out his latest opponent, Tim van Rijthoven, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, in the fourth round.

That arranged his quarterfinal battle with young Italian Jannik Sinner. Djokovic leads their head-to-head, 1-0, after drawing first blood in Monte Carlo in straight sets last year.

