Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal have inspired an entire generation of tennis players, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, for one, is quick to acknowledge the trio's special status in the sport.

Dubbing the trio "champions" in his latest interview with the Tennis Majors, Tsitispas said they had cracked the code to Grand Slam success.

The Greek said he himself had come close to tasting success on the biggest stage but lacked the right energy in the big moments. That, he said, was something that the likes of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal had learned to manage better.

“Win a Grand Slam? I was close to succeeding in this challenge, I had my chances,” Stefanos Tsitsipas said. “Perhaps what I lacked was energy. I use way too much on a court."

"If you look at other champions like Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and even Rafael Nadal, they know better how to manage all the effort that a Grand Slam requires."

Recalling his run to the ATP Finals title back in 2019, Tsitsipas said that was the only time when he managed all the smaller elements of his game well enough to ealk away with the trophy.

“The only time in my career when I was smart enough to handle all of this well was at the 2019 Masters and I won it," Stefanos Tsitsipas said. "It takes a long time to master this management. But I’m still on the right track. I haven’t given up yet."

"It takes years to mature" - Stefanos Tsitsipas positive of winning Grand Slam

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic at the 2021 French Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas said he was willing to give himself time to succeed on the big stage, adding that it takes people years to gain the sort of maturity needed for that. He reitirated his commitment to his dream, saying that he hopes he could reach the pinnacle of the sport along with his girlfriend Paula Badosa.

“You know, it takes years to mature as a man, or as a dominant athlete," Steafnos Tsitsipas said. "And I give myself time for that. I really want to make my dream come true one day. I dream that Paula and I can make it together and be No 1. I have nothing to prove to anyone.”

Tsitsipas has come close to tasting Grand Slam success, reaching the finals of the 2021 French Open and the 2023 Australian Open. He came up short against Novak Djokovic on both occasions.

