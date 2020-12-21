Vasek Pospisil recently thanked World No. 1 Novak Djokovic for inviting him to be part of the pre-season training block at the Novak Tennis Center in Belgrade. Pospisil expressed his gratitude via his social media accounts, calling it the 'best training experience of his career'.

Pospisil mentioned in his post that while he always expected Novak Djokovic's academy to be top-notch, he was taken aback by the level of care and attention to detail provided at the venue.

The World No. 61 also highlighted the state-of-the-art facilities and the overall positive energy in the camp. After thanking the entire team for their hospitality, Pospisil promised to visit the center again in the future.

Pospisil and Djokovic have, of course, famously collaborated on even bigger issues in the recent past. The two took the lead in setting up the Professional Tennis Players Association earlier this year, an initiative to represent tennis players more fairly.

Novak Djokovic invited several Serbian players to be part of the pre-season training block

Novak Djokovic

Besides Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil, many other Serbian players also participated in the pre-season training block. Those include Filip Krajinovic, Laslo Djere, Damir Dzumhur, Viktor Troicki, Olga Danilovic and Ivana Jorovic, as well as several Serbian juniors.

36-year-old Malek Jaziri of Tunisia, who is currently ranked No. 249 in the world, was also part of the training camp.

Novak Djokovic himself posted an update from the training camp on his Instagram handle recently.

Novak Djokovic has stated in the past that the academy in Belgrade is one of his pet projects and that he has big plans for it in the future.

"One of the greatest projects in my life is the Academy," Djokovic told Sport Klub in August. "At the moment we have a mini academy, a tennis club actually, and through that club I am testing certain things which are supposed to be incorporated within a big system of the academy in the future. There are a lot of factors that affect the growth of a professional athlete."

Novak Djokovic is expected to begin his 2021 campaign at the ATP Cup in the first week of February. That would be followed by the Australian Open, where Djokovic will be aiming to bag his 18th Grand Slam title.

The Serb is the odds-on favorite with the bookmakers to win the title in Melbourne for a record ninth time.