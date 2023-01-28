Boris Becker, Novak Djokovic's former coach, recently stated that the Serb's accomplishments should not be taken for granted after he reached the finals of the 2023 Australian Open.

Djokovic stormed into his tenth Australian Open final on Friday, January 27, closing in on a record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title, with only Stefanos Tsitsipas standing in his way.

The Serbian fourth seed overcame an early stutter to romp 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 over unseeded American Tommy Paul at Rod Laver Arena. If he wins the title on Sunday, January 29, he will join Rafael Nadal as the only two male players with 22 Grand Slam titles, and the 35-year-old will also return to being the World No.1 for the first time since last June.

Following Djokovic's win in the semifinals, Boris Becker told Eurosport Germany's Matchball Becker show that Novak Djokovic's career accomplishments should not be underestimated, because it is highly unlikely for a tennis player to achieve such feats again.

"I don't know if a tennis player can achieve something like that again. We are watching tennis history live here. We all take it for granted: The Djoker, he will do it. No, guys - that's not normal!" Becker said.

The former German tennis pro went on to say that the Serb is getting older, and given his age, he may be on the verge of retiring soon, so it is best to enjoy his magic on the court while it is still possible.

"Novak is getting older, too. He is now 35 years old. You could also notice on the court that he was catching his breath a bit more than usual. Let us enjoy it while we can see it because at some point it will be over," Becker said.

"This is a dream final; tennis history will be made" - Boris Becker on Novak Djokovic's match against Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2021 French Open final.

Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will face off in the 2023 Australian Open final in a rematch of their encounter in the 2021 French Open final, where the 35-year-old took home the trophy.

Speaking about it, Boris Becker said that the match will be a "dream final," and that it will go down in history either way. If Tsitsipas manages to win, he will fulfill his childhood dream and if the Serb wins, he will match his arch-rival Nadal's Grand Slam record.

"This is a dream final! When it is also about the world No. 1 ranking in a Grand Slam final, it fulfils childhood dreams. Tsitsipas has already said that. Sure, Djokovic has already been world No. 1, but he is looking at a 22nd Grand Slam singles title. He can equal Rafael Nadal's record. So either way, tennis history will be made," Becker said.

