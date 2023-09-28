Mardy Fish recently had some fun at the expense of Novak Djokovic, who showed off his golf skills at the Ryder Cup All-Star game in Rome.

Djokovic, who recently won his record-equalling 24th Grand Slam at the US Open, joined other celebrities and athletes for a friendly exhibition match ahead of the Ryder Cup, the biennial golf competition between the United States and Europe.

The 36-year-old paired up with Kipp Popert, who is the top-ranked golfer with a disability in the world and played on the team captained by Scottish legend Colin Montgomerie.

The Serb entertained the crowd with his antics, as he pretended to hit some shots with a tennis racquet before switching to a golf club, joining in the traditional chants of “Ole!”

Expand Tweet

Fish responded to the Serb’s video with a playful jab. He shared the clip on his Twitter (now X) account on Wednesday, September 27 and said:

"Nole, we need to talk about your golf swing"

Expand Tweet

Fish is no stranger to golf, as he has been playing the sport since he retired from tennis in 2015. He has won several celebrity golf events, including the American Century Championship in 2020 and the Diamond Resorts Invitational two times (2016 and 2018). He also made his PGA Tour debut in 2022 at the 3M Open.

Djokovic, on the other hand, is not known for his golf prowess, but he seemed to have a good time at the Ryder Cup All-Star game. He and Popert played for Team Monty, which also featured soccer stars Gareth Bale and Andriy Shevchenko, Ferrari Formula One driver Carlos Sainz, and other celebrities. They faced Team Pavin, captained by former US Ryder Cup captain Corey Pavin.

Team Monty won the match 7-4 over seven holes at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

"When I got an invite, I was like, 'Oh my God, I gotta accept this'" - Novak Djokovic on joining the Ryder Cup All-Star game

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Ryder Cup

Novak Djokovic recently shared some funny anecdotes about how he reacted when he received the invitation to participate in the Ryder Cup All-Star game in Rome.

In an interview with Golf Central, the World No. 1 also revealed that he dedicated a significant amount of time to diligently honing his golf swing in the past half-year.

"When I got an invite, I was like, 'Oh my god. I gotta accept this...' I got a bit prepared. [I thought] 'Cannot embarrass myself, cannot hit someone in the head... because we don't want that. I have no insurance,'" he said jokingly.

"But then I started to ask questions like, 'Who is participating,' and I wanted to know their handicap. And I started to train a bit more, I got lessons, and yeah... when you become a father, you have less time. I haven't played much golf in the last six years," he added.

Novak Djokovic made headlines this month when he revealed that he won't be participating in the 2023 China Open. Instead, the 36-year-old plans to compete in the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals before joining his national team for the Davis Cup Finals knockout stage in Malaga.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis