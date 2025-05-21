Novak Djokovic's 'angry' presence badly missed at Italian Open: Boris Becker & Andrea Petkovic reveal why

Boris Becker and Andrea Petkovic recently discussed Novak Djokovic's presence being missed by journalists at the 2025 Italian Open, particularly for his demeanor at press conferences following losses. Becker coached Djokovic from 2013 to 2016, and the three-year collaboration yielded six Grand Slam titles for the Serb.

On a recent episode of the Becker Petkovic podcast, the German tennis legend recalled a particular instance when the Serb, in an irate state of mind, smashed two rackets and headed for a press conference hastily after suffering a loss. The 57-year-old remembered calming the Serb down by telling him to "take it easy".

"I walked with him to the press conference - basically straight from the locker room, after he had smashed those two rackets - and the first thing I did was calm him down. I said, "Easy man, take it easy."," Becker said.

Podcast co-host and former WTA top 10 star Andrea Petkovic chimed in, claiming that journalists at this year's Italian Open told her that they missed Novak Djokovic's fiery, post-defeat presence at the claycourt event. The 24-time Major champion withdrew from the tournament in Rome following back-to-back early exits at the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Madrid Open.

"That's such an important moment, because I know - I spoke with a few journalists in Rome, and they told me - since Novak had withdrawn from the tournament, they said they miss him when he loses and storms into the press conference angry," Petkovic said.

The former WTA No. 9 also recalled Serena Williams having a similar attitude, particularly in the aftermath of defeats. She went on to playfully imagine Becker running after the Serb to calm him down when he would be angry.

"Not many players do that. Serena does. Novak does. I think those two are the ones who, after a loss, go straight to the press furious. And I can just picture you running behind him with an electrolyte drink like, "Novak, don't say anything stupid!"," she added.

Boris Becker further stated that he would urge Djokovic to handle the press like a 'diplomat' and vent his frustrations later.

"Yes, always! I always ran after him. Always put my hand on his shoulder, calmed him down, and said, "Don't talk yourself into trouble. You lost, it went badly." I might have used a few strong words. "But now's not the time to lose your head. For five minutes, stay neutral, stay diplomatic. Afterwards, we can go smash something or whatever - but, not now, not at this stage."," Becker concluded.

After Becker and Djokovic went their separate ways in 2016, the German summed up the partnership with a resounding admission.

"I would have signed up for that" - Boris Becker looked back with pride on three-year spell as Novak Djokovic's coach

Novak Djokovic (left) and Boris Becker (right) at the 2016 French Open (Source: Getty)

In December 2016, Djokovic announced that Becker would no longer serve him as his coach. The Serb was quite thankful for his achievements with the German by his side, but also looked forward to the future at the time.

Becker himself also reflected on the successful collaboration with the Serb in the aftermath of their split, telling Sky Sports:

"If somebody would have told us three years ago we are going to win six Grand Slams together, regain the number one spot in the world and just be the most dominant player, I would have signed up for that."

The former No. 1 and 24-time Grand Slam winner is currently in Switzerland for the Geneva Open, where he is set to get his campaign started with a second-round match against Marton Fucsovics.

