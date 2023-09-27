Novak Djokovic was captured on video taking his first swing and entertaining the crowd during an All-Star golf exhibition at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion has been taking some well-deserved rest lately. The Serb played a physically challenging schedule over the last few weeks, winning titles in New York and Cincinnati and guiding Serbia to the 2023 Davis Cup Finals knockout stage, which will be played in November.

In that context, it made sense for Novak Djokovic to let his hair down and relax by participating in a fun event. Earlier on Wednesday (September 27), the X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Ryder Cup posted a short video of the Serb taking his first swing on the ball.

At one point in the All-Star game, the 24-time Major winner also imitated Cristiano Ronaldo's signature 'Siu' celebration while teeing off on par 3.

The most hilarious moment during Djokovic's outing in Rome happened midway through the match. The Serb seemingly missed his mark on one of his drives, which led the ball to get stuck in the bushy roughs of the golf course.

He subsequently struggled to get the ball out of the thick region and even lost the ball in the roughs at one point.

Djokovic was joined by the likes of Gareth Bale, Carlos Sainz, and Andriy Shevchenko at the celebrity event, which will precede the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Novak Djokovic will next play at the 2023 Paris Masters in late October

The 24-time Major winner waves to the crowd during Serbia's Davis Cup Finals group stage tie against Spain

Novak Djokovic revealed earlier this month that he will not be playing in the 2023 edition of the China Open, a tournament that he has already won a record six times. The Serb has other goals this season, and winning the 2023 Davis Cup title with Serbia will certainly be an important one.

The 36-year-old will also most likely play at both the 2023 Paris Masters and the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals before taking on national duty at the Davis Cup Finals knockout stage in Malaga.

The Serb last played the ATP Masters 1000 event in 2022, where he dropped the championship match to Holger Rune in three tough sets.

The indoor tournament will probably prepare the 36-year-old well for the year-end championships, where he will be bidding to win a record-breaking seventh title.

