“Novak Djokovic’s a bit of an anti-hero” - Nick Kyrgios opens up about Serb embracing his role as ‘villain’ in tennis world

Nick Kyrgios talked about Novak Djokovic accepting and embracing his role as the 'anti-hero' of the tennis world later on in his career. The Aussie felt that early on in his career, the Serb wanted the fans on his side. The 24-time Major has always shared a love-hate relationship with the fans.

It is no secret to the tennis fraternity that Kyrgios and Djokovic share a great camaraderie. Though the duo wasn't on great terms in the beginning, all of it changed when the 29-year-old voiced out his support for the Serb during the 2022 Australian Open COVID-19 saga when the World No. 2 was deported.

Nick Kyrgios recently appeared in a recent episode of "Piers Morgan Uncensored", where he claimed that the Serb is no longer affected by the taunts and the boos from the crowd and has embraced the role of being a villain.

"I felt, when he came on court, he always, I reckon he's listened to this, because now when he goes on court, he doesn't care. He goes on court, he's okay being the villain. Like the people scream out to him and I've watched him, they poke the bear and he turns around and ends up playing amazing and he can't be beaten."

The Aussie felt that the boos initially deterred him but as time went on, the 37-year-old began accepting his role as the anti-hero and didn't mind that there were people who didn't like him.

"And early in his career I felt like he always wanted the crowd to be on his side, he always wanted people to embrace him and now I feel like he's listened to that and he's actually embraced being the villain. Because he's a bit of an anti-hero in the tennis world. I don't think there’s a lot of people that love and also don't like him, but he embraces that," Kyrgios added.

"I empathize with Nick Kyrgios and anyone who’s struggling" - Novak Djokovic gives shoutout to Aussie and other injured players after Wimbledon R1 win

Djokovic and Kyrgios (image source: GETTY)

Novak Djokovic, who was unsure of his participation at Wimbledon, kicked off his campaign with a statement win in the first round against Vit Kopriva 6-1, 6-2, 6-2. During the post-match interview, he admitted that he had been fortunate when it came to injuries compared to his contemporaries and gave a shoutout to Nick Kyrgios and other players who had been struggling with injuries.

“I’ve been fortunate comparing myself to other 37 year olds. I had injuries like anybody else but they come and go. It’s part of what you do. You just have to accept it and embrace it. I think Nick Kyrgios is in the commentary box. He’s been struggling a lot with injuries. Talking about major injuries he’s had a few."

"I’ve been very fortunate to not be away from tennis for long. As an athlete I empathize with Nick and anyone who’s struggling. You almost feel helpless at times that something isn’t allowing you to come back to what you love most and you’re unable to do your profession for years.”

While Nick Kyrgios' struggles with his knee and wrist injuries continue, he has planned to make his return to tennis in the 2024 season. Novak Djokovic, on the other hand, will play Jacob Fearnley in the second round of Wimbledon.

