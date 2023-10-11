Novak Djokovic's "classy" response to Rafael Nadal's controversial comments regarding Grand Slam tally earns Paul McNamee's praise

Novak Djokovic's dignified response to Rafael Nadal's remarks about his pursuit of the Grand Slam record has earned praise from Paul McNamee.

Nadal attracted attention last month after he candidly discussed his lack of frustration over losing the Grand Slam record and expressed contentment with his career achievements.

The Spaniard also suggested that Djokovic felt more "intensely" about pursuing the record and likely would have felt frustrated had he not accomplished it.

"I’m not frustrated for a simple reason – within my possibilities, I’ve done all I can to make things happen for me. I think Novak feels more intensely [about] this than I do. Had he not achieved it, it may have been a bigger frustration for him," Nadal told Movistar+.

In a recent interview with Sportal, Djokovic expressed his disagreement with the 22-time Grand Slam champion's views but emphasized that everyone was entitled to their own opinions and interpretations.

"I saw that it went quite viral, that people were talking about it. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion and how they interpret someone else in that context. That's all I can say. Rafa is a great champion, I greatly appreciate and respect him as a champion, as my biggest rival, as a man and a tennis player who has largely participated in shaping my game and the results I have achieved," he said. (Quotes are translated)

The Serb also made it clear that he has no intention of making any negative comments about Nadal or Roger Federer, due to his profound respect for both players.

"I have no intention in any way to talk in a negative context about him or Roger Federer because my respect outweighs perhaps some negative opinions about them. That is his opinion, with which I, of course, do not agree. I have my opinion, but I won't share it because I don't want to deepen the topic. There is no need for that at all," he added.

Paul McNamee responded to the Serb's comments on social media, commending the 36-year-old for his "classy" response.

"Classy and correct response," McNamee commented on X.

A brief look at Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal's rivalry

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have forged one of the greatest and most intense rivalries in the history of the sport. The two have faced off in 59 tour-level encounters, with Djokovic leading 30–29 overall.

The Serb also enjoys a 15-13 winning record over Nadal in tour-level finals. However, the Spaniard maintains an advantage in Grand Slam encounters, leading 11-7 overall and 5-4 in Major finals.

Earlier this year, the 24-time Grand Slam champion described Nadal as his "best" and "biggest" rival in the sport. He also expressed his appreciation for their storied rivalry.

"Well, best rival that I ever had, biggest rival that I ever had. We played, what, 59 times against each other, I mean, the most that any two players faced each other in the history of the game," he said.

