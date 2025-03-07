Andy Murray's mother Judy reacts as Brit makes Novak Djokovic wear Hibernian FC-inspired outfit at Indian Wells practice

Judy Murray, the mother of three-time Major winner Andy Murray, praised her son for having Novak Djokovic dress in the colors of his favorite soccer team. Scotsman Murray, who is on the legendary Serb's coaching team, was a boyhood fan of Hibernian FC.

Murray's grandfather played for Hibs in the 1950s. Hibernian play in the Scottish Premier League, where they're currently flying high in 3rd position. Last Sunday, Hibs beat their fiercest rivals, Hearts, 2-1 in a local Edinburgh derby.

Andy Murray flew out to the US early this week to join Novak Djokovic's training camp as he prepares for this week's BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. Murray's mother Judy was also on hand at the practice session and filmed her son advising Djokovic.

She noted that the 24-time Major singles champion was dressed from head to toe in green and white. The Hibs first-team kit is also famously green and white. Judy Murray posted the images to her X (formerly Twitter) account, captioned :

"Love that he's got Novak wearing Hibs colours....."

Some time ago on X, Judy Murray had confirmed the family connection to the Scottish soccer club. She posted a picture of her father in a team photo from 1952, noting the uncanny resemblance to her tennis superstar son.

Murray has often spoken of his love for Hibernian, particularly when he was a boy. He also held an interest in the English Premier League club Arsenal when he was on tour as a player.

Andy Murray will be on Novak Djokovic's coaching team until at least the French Open in May.

After trialing Murray on his coaching team at the Australian Open in January, Djokovic confirmed that the Scot would remain with him throughout the Sunshine Swing and at least until the European clay court season finishes with the French Open in May.

World No.7 Djokovic announced last month that Murray would stay with his coaching team "indefinitely" following a trial at the Australian Open. And it's expected the tennis superstars will continue working together during the European clay court season until the French Open in May. In a post-match interview at the Qatar tournament in February, Djokovic said:

"It's indefinite in terms of how long we are going to work together but we agreed we are going to work most likely in the States and then some clay-court tournaments and see how it goes after that."

When the unlikely partnership was first announced, it took the tennis world by surprise. Djokovic and Murray enjoyed a fierce on-court rivalry between 2006 and 2022, playing each other 36 times (the Serb leads the head-to-head 25-11). Djokovic is now the ATP's No. 7 ranked player and the sixth seed at Indian Wells and will be hoping Murray can help him capture his 100th tour title.

