Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic files lawsuit against ex-wife and daughter over financial dispute, addresses domestic violence allegations

Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic has filed a lawsuit against his former wife, Tatjana Dragovic, and daughter, Amber Maria, regarding a financial dispute.

Ivansevic and Dragovic began their relationship in 1998 and tied the knot in 2009. They have two children together, Amber Maria and Emanuel. The couple officially began divorce proceedings in 2013. The Croatian married Nives Canovic in 2017, and they have one child together, a son named Oliver.

An exclusive report from Croatian publication Nacional revealed that Ivanisevic has filed a series of lawsuits against his ex-wife and daughter. The Croatian is reportedly seeking half of an apartment in Zagreb, which was gifted to his daughter Amber by Dragovic.

Additionally, the 52-year-old also filed a lawsuit against Dragovic to reclaim a 2.5 million euro loan, resulting in a court order to freeze Dragovic's accounts and prohibit the sale of the property.

The report also claimed that Tatjana Dragovic suspected the courts were favoring Ivanisevic by ignoring "documents used to defend themselves (Dragovic and her daughter) and testimonies about domestic violence."

Goran Ivanisevic has since tackled the reports on social media. The Croatian addressed the allegations of being a "family abuser" and courtroom favorite while stating that his intent was to recover his earnings accumulated before and during his marriage to Dragovic.

"To start...the moment I dared to seek the money I earned before and during the marriage, which T.D. appropriated despite all laws and contracts, I became a family abuser and the court's favorite," he wrote on Instagram. (Translated from Croatian).

"Now I'm just waiting for a lawsuit that should state that the T.D in question won Wimbledon and two Olympic medals, and maybe another Grand Slam, but the court has yet to confirm that. For all inquiries and the rest, contact my lawyers, Mr. Mandic and Mr. Stanic, who have been dealing with this case for a long time. respect, Goran," he added.

Ivanisevic's wife, Nives Canovic extended her support in the comments.

"Justice is slow, but attainable ❤️," she commented. (Translated from Croatian).

Comments on Ivanisevic's post

Goran Ivanisevic on Novak Djokovic: "I am lucky to be training a genius, the best tennis player of all time"

Novak Djokovic and Goran Ivanisevic

Novak Djokovic and Goran Ivanisevic have enjoyed remarkable success together since beginning their partnership in 2019. Speaking at the Entrepreneurial Attitude conference recently, the Croatian expressed his gratitude for the chance to coach the best player in the history of the sport.

"I am lucky to be training a genius, the best tennis player of all time and one of the best athletes ever," Ivanisevic said of Djokovic.

Ivanisevic also lauded Djokovic as a "genius," emphasizing that the Serb's accomplishments goes beyond tennis and created an impact in the broader sporting history.

"He's a genius. He's one of kind. There are not too many people in this world like him sport-wise. This is one of the biggest achievements in sporting history. We're not talking about tennis. We are talking generally in sport," he said.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis