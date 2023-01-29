Novak Djokovic and coach Goran Ivanisevic have a lot to celebrate after the Serb’s 22nd Grand Slam win at the 2023 Australian Open. However, the duo know best that their sweet victory has had its share of bitter moments.

Leading up to the Australian Open final, Novak Djokovic’s longing for the title - after his 2022 deportation - was put to the test due to his wavering fitness and physical struggles. The Serb reportedly suffered a left hamstring injury during his title run in Adelaide, which required him to compete through pain thereafter.

Speaking about the 35-year-old’s straight-sets triumph against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final on Sunday, coach Goran Ivanisevic resonated with the champion and called it “the best” victory, even topping his Australian Open 2021 trophy win, where he prevailed despite an abdominal tear.

“I think I have to agree with him like he said, definitely the best one, not only because all what happened last year and he came back, but last three weeks, they were extremely hard. I thought I saw everything in 2021 when he won here with the abdominal tear. This one was unbelievable,” Goran Ivanisevic said, “To play like this every day better and better, it's just impressive.”

The former tennis player and 2001 Wimbledon champion further hailed the 22-time Slam champion as he confessed that most players would have pulled out of the tournament had they obtained MRI results as gloomy as Djokovic’s.

“97% of the players, on Saturday when you get results of the MRI, you go straight to the referee office and pull out of the tournament. But not him,” he sadi, “He is from other space. His brain is working different. I'm with him four years, but it still sometimes how his brain work.”

The Croat coach also shared details of Novak Djokovic’s physical recovery and progress, and referred to the tennis legend’s performance as “shocking.”

“He gave everything. 77 therapies a day. Every day was kind of better and better. I didn't expect this. Honestly, I was shocked. Okay, first two rounds okay, but then against Dimitrov was very scared. But he got through and in the end, he won the tournament,” he remarked.

Novak Djokovic reclaims his World No. 1 spot after 2023 Australian Open win

Novak Djokovic will be back on top of the rankings chart on Monday

Novak Djokovic’s decision to play through the pain was all worth it in the end, as he competed for numerous high rewards at the 2023 Australian Open. The Serb was not only looking to re-establish his dominance at Melbourne Park and claim the trophy for the tenth time after missing out in 2022, but he was also gunning for Rafael Nadal’s Grand Slam title record and Carlos Alcaraz’s World No. 1 spot.

The Serb was in contention for the World No. 1 ranking along with his final opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas. With his successful run, the 35-year-old is set to be reinstated at the top spot, come Monday, when he will assume the position for a record 374th week – the most by a male tennis player.

