Novak Djokovic's comeback at Wimbledon 2024 sees snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan & Hollywood star Rebel Wilson in attendance

Novak Djokovic's first-round encounter against Vit Kopriva at Wimbledon 2024 had celebrities like Ronnie O'Sullivan and Rebel Wilson in attendance. The Serb defeated Kopriva 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 to book a place in the second round.

The World No. 2 made his first appearance after his surgery and started his campaign with a win.

Snooker legend and self-proclaimed 'Djokovic fan' Ronnie O'Sullivan was at Centre Court to watch the first-round match. Hollywood actress Rebel Wilson was also present to watch the encounter.

Rebel Wilson posed with Djokovic after his victory.

O'Sullivan lavished praise on the Serb and called him a 'champion of champions' in an interview with Marca in 2023. The snooker legend said that his influence transcends the sport.

"Novak I think is going to be the king of them all. He's doing incredible things on a tennis court. He's just a champion of champions. Everyone, whether you play football or golf, tennis player or hockey player, whatever sport you play, everyone looks up to Djokovic. He's up there with the greatest athletes in any sport, with what he's achieved in tennis and what he's still achieving," Ronnie O'Sullivan said.

Novak Djokovic quelled fear over returning too quickly after knee surgery

Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2024 (Source: GETTY)

Novak Djokovic talked about his decision to return less than a month after knee surgery in a pre-tournament press conference at Wimbledon. He said that he did not want to miss a Major tournament when he was still an active player.

"I do have something that is described as a feeling of not missing out a Grand Slam while I can still play and while I am still active at this level. It's just, I wouldn’t call it a fear of missing out, I would just say it's just an incredible desire to play, to compete," he said.

The World No. 2 added that he wanted to see how fast he could recover from the knee injury.

"Also, I am going through this particular knee injury for the first time in my life, I wanted to see how fast can I really recover. I didn’t come here to play a few rounds and prove to others that I can actually compete in one or two matches, I really want to go for the title."

The Serb stated that his decision was not rational, but rather driven by an inner desire to play the tournament.

"It's probably less of a rational and logical explanation and more of an inner feeling and sensation, the great desire to play Wimbledon, any Grand Slam, but particularly Wimbledon for me."

Novak Djokovic will next take on Jacob Fearnley in the second round at Wimbledon.

