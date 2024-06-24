WATCH: Novak Djokovic arrives at Wimbledon barely 3 weeks after knee surgery; takes the practice court despite uncertainty over participation

Novak Djokovic arrived at the Wimbledon as the grass Major commenced with the qualifiers underway. He began to practice on the greens barely two and a half weeks after his knee surgery.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion was last seen on-court in the fourth round of the 2024 French Open where he won against Francisco Cerundolo. However, a meniscus tear forced him to withdraw from his quarterfinal clash against Casper Ruud. Ruud later entered the semifinals with a walkover where he eventually lost to Alexander Zverev.

After the former World No. 1 underwent surgery that required three weeks for recovery, his participation in the Wimbledon Championships remained uncertain. \However, a recent post by a fan on X showing his arrival and training at Wimbledon sparked hope of seeing him in action at SW19.

In the clip, Djokovic can be seen barefoot, lightly flexing his knee while going back and forth on the grass. He continued the drills as he went around a grass court wearing a kneecap.

Despite little practice on grass ahead of the Championships this year, the seven-time Wimbledon champion has a wealth of experience to draw from and is likely to be one of the favorites in case he competes this year.

Paul McNamee backs Novak Djokovic for Wimbledon title, believes Serb can replicate Pete Sampras' success from 2000

Former Australian player Paul McNamee backed Novak Djokovic as a strong contender for the Wimbledon title. He believed that despite being in recovery from knee surgery and little practice, the Serb had the ability to make a successful run on grass.

McNamee took to X and recalled Pete Sampras' title-winning run back in 2000. The American did not hit the practice courts that year due to battling tendonitis and a back injury ahead of the grass Major. However, the 14-time Grand Slam champion won his seventh Wimbledon title in 2000.

McNamee believed that the 24-time Grand Slam champion's performance would be top-notch, even if the latter took until the weekend to make a decision regarding his participation.

"Ideally yes, but he has until his match is called. As a 7 time champ, he has every right to give himself all the time in the world. Remember, Sampras won Wimbledon one year without going once to the practice court. Only on grass can you do that. Only Djokovic could do the same," wrote McNamee on X.

If he decides to compete, the World No. 3 will be eyeing his record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title alongside Roger Federer.

