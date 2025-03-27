Novak Djokovic's ex-coach Boris Becker makes his feelings known on Serb's Miami Open schedule controversy

Novak Djokovic's former coach, Boris Becker, recently gave his thoughts on the Miami Open organizers' decision to reschedule the Serb's quarterfinal match against 24th-seeded Sebastian Korda. The last-eight bout was initially supposed to be played on Wednesday (March 26) but had to be postponed to the following day due to a new ATP rule.

Ad

The proceedings at the Miami Open couldn't be completed on Day 9 of the 1000-level event as Alexander Zverev and Jessica Pegula were taken the distance by their lower-ranked challengers, Arthur Fils and Emma Raducanu, respectively. Consequently, Novak Djokovic's second career meeting against Sebastian Korda, which was scheduled to be the last match on Grandstand, wasn't played as the start time of their encounter went past 11 pm local time.

According to new ATP scheduling regulations, matches at the tour level cannot be played after 11:00 pm, unless approval was taken in advance. However, this measure to avoid a late finish incensed many fans on social media. One Djokovic faithful's reaction to the controversy on X (formerly Twitter) summed up the tennis community's grievance by referencing PTPA's lawsuit against the men's governing body:

Ad

Trending

"What happened to Novak Djokovic and Sebastian Korda today is further proof why the PTPA is needed and why we should all be behind them. This is unacceptable and wouldn't be tolerated in any other sport," the fan wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Six-time Major winner Boris Becker was quick to share his thoughts on the matter. The German replied to the above-mentioned post, writing that it was a "good decision" to reschedule the 24-time Major winner's Miami Open quarterfinal match, since letting the match go on as planned would've meant that the Serb wouldn't have optimal rest for his semifinal outing.

"What do you think happened? It was past 11pm (clearly too late to start a professional tennis match) and postponed until this afternoon! Good decision!" Boris Becker wrote on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Becker, meanwhile, coached the Serb from 2014 to 2016, guiding him to six Major triumphs and two year-end World No. 1 finishes.

Novak Djokovic and Sebastian Korda last met in the final of Adelaide International 2023

Novak Djokovic and Sebastian Korda will now headline the action at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday (March 27) at 4:10 pm ET by virtue of the new ATP rule. The two players have met only once before, facing each other in a titanic three-set battle in the 2023 Adelaide International final.

Ad

Two years ago, Djokovic needed more than three hours to get past the American big-hitter. The Serb also had to save a match point at 5-6 down in the second set, before eventually scripting a 6-7(8), 7-6(3), 6-4 victory against Korda to win his 92nd singles title on the pro tour.

The triumph in Adelaide turned out to be rather auspicious for the then-35-year-old as he won three of the four Major titles in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis