The scheduling for the blockbuster matches between Emma Raducanu and Jessica Pegula, as well as Novak Djokovic and Sebastian Korda, at the 2025 Miami Open has sparked controversy. Djokovic and Korda's highly anticipated showdown getting postponed angered fans in particular.

Due to rain disrupting play in Miami on March 25, Alexander Zverev and Arthur Fils' fourth-round clash was shifted to the following day. However, with four matches already set to take place at Hard Rock Stadium, the additional encounter made for a congested schedule.

The scheduling impacted Novak Djokovic and Sebastian Korda the most, as their quarterfinal clash was set to be the final match of the day. However, with Jessica Pegula sealing her 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-2 victory over Emma Raducanu at 11:25 pm local time, the pair were forced to leave the venue without playing in accordance with the ATP's rule of not beginning matches after 11pm.

Several fans blasted the "ridiculous" schedule, questioning why the Miami Open organizers chose a 1pm start for the day when five matches were set to be played on the same court.

"Getting messy with the schedule in Miami. A 1pm start for five matches (an extra match was squeezed into the original schedule) across two sessions on one court is a diabolical decision @MiamiOpen," one fan commented.

"Ridiculous scheduling. Embarrassing for the tournament," another fan chimed in.

"Absolutely ridiculous they didn’t start the matches today at 11 AM with the R16 Fils vs Zverev on the schedule from yesterday. Gonna be a really long night today. Also there will be a presentation for Mary Joe Fernandez on court after Pegula vs Raducanu, before Djokovic starts," said another.

Fans continued to lash out at the "terrible planning" by the tournament, lamenting the cancellation of Novak Djokovic and Sebastian Korda's encounter.

"Is tommy haas the tournament director at miami open too?? hoping emma raducanu vs jess pegula goes 3 sets so novak djokovic vs sebi korda hit the court at like midnight. garbage scheduling. First match didnt start til 1pm..what happen to 11am? $$$," one fan posted.

"Disgusting. Novak warmed up 7 hours ago and then just sat around. How is that ok for any athlete?? There wasn't any unavoidable delay today - it was all bc of the mess they made yesterday. Every year at Miami is a mess," another fan wrote.

"Totally agree. The “not before 7” was a complete joke for Emma-Jess. It was NEVER going to be before 8:30 unless there was a walkover. At this rate we’ll be lucky to have them start at 9:30 and Novak-Sebi at 11:30 or later. Terrible planning," said yet another.

The Serb and Korda are scheduled to play the third match at the Miami Open on March 27. They will take the court after Arthur Fils squares off against Jakub Mensil and Aryna Sabalenka faces Jasmine Paolini.

Novak Djokovic holds head-to-head advantage against Miami Open QF opponent Sebastian Korda

The Serb and Sebastian Korda - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic holds the advantage heading into his quarterfinal clash with Sebastian Korda at the 2025 Miami Open. The Serb enjoys a 1-0 winning record against the American, having claimed a 6-7(8), 7-6(3), 6-4 victory in the 2023 Adelaide International final.

If the 24-time Grand Slam champion emerges victorious against Korda, he will meet Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinals of the ATP Masters 1000 event. Dimitrov defeated Francisco Cerundolo 6-7(6), 6-4, 7-6(3) to book his place in the final four.

Should Djokovic reach the final, he will likely battle it out against Arthur Fils or Taylor Fritz in his quest to win his seventh Miami Open title.

