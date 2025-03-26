Novak Djokovic's ex-coach Goran Ivanisevic opens up about what made him 'the best' & how Serb rose above the Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal era

Novak Djokovic's former coach Goran Ivanisevic has opened up on what made the Serb "the best". Djokovic is currently in action at the Miami Open, where he is seeded fourth.

The 37-year-old's season has been curtailed due to a hamstring injury, but he has shown glimpses of his form at the Miami Open. He dispatched 15th seed Lorenzo Musetti 6-2, 6-2 to set up a quarterfinal against 24th seed Sebastian Korda. Djokovic is yet to drop a set in the tournament and is on a quest to secure his first title of the year.

Ivanisevic had coached the 24-time Grand Slam champion from 2019 to 2024 and guided him to nine Major triumphs. In a recent interview with Talking Tennis, the veteran coach noted how Novak Djokovic never let nervousness get the better of him before a match.

"Why are the best the best? Why was Federer the best, why was Novak the best? And he is a man of flesh and blood. He said it himself, before every match he has a stomachache, he is nervous in the match, but I can see that. At that moment you can see exactly that the other guy will be eaten by nervousness. He is not eaten by nervousness. He is always at his level and he emerges. That is why he is the best," said Ivanisevic.

The player-turned-coach, who won Wimbledon in 2001 and was ranked as high as No. 2 in the world, continued:

"He is like that, one person like that is born in a hundred thousand years! He had these two guys pushing each other. Roger and Rafa (Nadal) made each other better players. It was a triangle of the three of them pulling each other. First there were these two (Federer and Nadal) and then out of nowhere came this guy (Djokovic) who I've known since he was 14 years old, and he messed up their whole Western theory. It all fell apart!"

Novak Djokovic has the most titles (99) among active players and is on the hunt for a record 100th singles title on the tour.

When Novak Djokovic met Serena Williams at Miami Open

Novak Djokovic celebrates his win over Lorenzo Musetti at the Miami Open. Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic had a few familiar faces cheering for him during his Miami Open third-round clash against Lorenzo Musetti. Seated courtside was Serena Williams, who won the Miami Open eight times before she retired in 2022. Along with Williams, Djokovic's good friend and former tennis player Juan Martin Del Potro was also in the stands.

Speaking after his win, the Serbian great said he was surprised to see Williams in the stands and shared a funny anecdote:

"And Serena, that was a surprise I didn't know. Actually when I had that down the line passing shot, I pointed to her and I asked her if I was okay. She kinda said yeah it was fine. If Serena says it was fine then it was amazing by everyone else's standard," Novak Djokovic added.

The Serb, now coached by Andy Murray, takes on Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open as he continues to hunt for his milestone 100th title on the tour.

