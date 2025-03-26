Novak Djokovic's ex-coach Goran Ivanisevic turns honest about their "turbulent" yet "incredible" 5-year-long partnership

Novak Djokovic's former coach Goran Ivanisevic recently addressed their 5-year long partnership. According to the Croatian mentor, the tenure was one of the most successful stints of his career as a professional coach on the tennis circuit. However, he also marked the tenure as "turbulent".

Ad

Novak Djokovic and coach Goran Ivanisevic began their partnership in 2018 and concluded it in March 2024. The Serbian ATP star secured 12 Grand Slam titles during this partnership. Their collaboration also led to multiple year-end No. 1 rankings and other record-breaking achievements. Although Ivanisevic joined hands with Elena Rybakina, Djokovic proudly mentioned that their friendship remains intact.

Goran Ivanisevic recently discussed his partnership with Novak Djokovic. The Croatian ex-pro talked about how his journey started with Marin Cilic and later moved on to the most successful phase of his career. During a conversation with Talking Tennis, the ex-pro mentioned the varying phases of his bond with Djokovic.

Ad

Trending

"Somehow everything turned out well when it started with Marin Čilić. And his winning the US Open, after that Tomaš Berdych, then Milos Raonic," he said, remembering the stints that made his name known across the tennis community.

He later mentioned how joining Novak Djokovic's team marked the most important phase of his career.

"And then the cream, the icing on the cake, as we would say, the greatest tennis player of all time. It was a turbulent five years, it was interesting, it was incredible," the 53-year-old added.

Ad

Despite moving on to the WTA for the first time, Ivanisevic's partnership with Elena Rybakina didn't last for long. Currently, the coach remains free, with no apprentice under his guidance.

Goran Ivanisevic boldly sides with Novak Djokovic on his no-vaccine stance

Novak Djokovic at the Miami Open - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic's ex-coach Goran Ivanisevic mentioned how the Serb might be right in his stance against getting vaccinated for COVID-19. Months after parting ways with the Serbian tennis legend, the Croatian said how people were following the norms like "sheep".

Ad

Novak Djokovic went through a rife controversy for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. The Serb was deported from Australia in January 2022 and couldn't play in the Australian Open due to his unvaccinated status. Djokovic stated he would skip tournaments with vaccine mandates as personal choice remained his priority over titles.

Recently, Ivanisevic stepped forward to mention how he thinks the Serb might be right in his stance against the vaccine.

"Novak refused the vaccine, ready to abandon his career, a decision no other elite athlete would do. The world condemned him, criticized him relentlessly, even belittled him for standing firm. Yet he never wavered, standing firm in his conviction with a determination that still resonates," he said, as reported by Tennis365.

Djokovic is currently looking forward to his quarterfinal showdown against Sebastian Korda in Miami. This came after his opening round exit against Botic van De Zandschulp at Indian Wells.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis