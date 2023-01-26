Novak Djokovic's father poses with fan holding pro-Vladmir Putin flag, reportedly expresses pro-Russia sentiments

Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan was filmed posing for pictures with a fan holding a pro-Vladmir Putin flag alongside several other such supporters outside the Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday night.

Djokovic beat Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Australian Open, demolishing the Russian in straight sets. While things went delightful for the Serb's family inside the court, rather ugly scenes unfolded outside the court for them.

It was around 10:30 PM (AEST) outside the stadium premises when a group of fans started chanting in support of Russian president Putin. They also shouted "Russia! Serbia!" as several of these supporters were seen holding flags of Serbia as well.

In a video posted on YouTube on Thursday, Djokovic's father can be seen accompanying the group and posing for pictures with a fan holding the pro-Putin flag and wearing a t-shirt displaying the now notorious "Z" symbol, which is considered an emblem of support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Upon witnessing the flags, officials at the stadium forced the group of supporters to leave the premises. Before they left, Srdjan apparently told the fan "Zivejli Russiyani" which has been translated by the channel as "Long live the Russians."

Tennis Australia had already released a statement prior to the Grand Slam stating that they have banned Russian flags from entering the stadium property. Following the incident on Wednesday, they confirmed that four Russian supporters have been detained by the police.

“Four people in the crowd leaving the stadium revealed inappropriate flags and symbols and threatened security guards,” read a statement from the Australian Open.

It is to be seen whether any action will be taken against Srdjan for his gesture.

Ukrainian ambassador disgusted upon spotting Russian flags during Novak Djokovic's match at the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Australian Open

Ukrainian ambassador Vasyl Myroshnychenko expressed his aversion at the disgusting behavior of Russian fans during the quarterfinal match between Novak Djokovic and and Russia's Andrey Rublev.

While there has been constant effort from officials to completely restrict Russian flags or any pro-war signs from entering the stadium, they were not successful in carrying that out on Wednesday. Several fans were even spotted wearing t-shirts inscribed with the letter Z, which has raised questions about the officials.

Myroshnychenko was infuriated upon spotting several Russian flags among the Serbian flags. He went on to call it a "disgrace."

"It’s a full package. Among the Serbian flags there is a Russian flag, Putin, Z-symbol, so called Donetsk People Republic flag. It’s such a disgrace," the Ukrainian expressed.

