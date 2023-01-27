Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2008 Australian Open final, recently opened up about what he could have done differently that night to take home the title.

The then World No. 38 made a fairytale run to his first Major final, pulling off a major upset by defeating World No. 2 Rafael Nadal in the semifinals. Djokovic, meanwhile, dumped out defending champion Roger Federer to reach consecutive Grand Slam finals.

The Frenchman made a bright start in the final, winning the first set 6-4. However, Djokovic took control of the match after the initial set and eventually emerged victorious 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(2).

The 2008 Australian Open final was Tsonga's only Grand Slam final appearance. He did, however, beat Djokovic in their next four meetings on tour. The Serb, on the other hand, will play in his tenth Australian Open final on Sunday (January 29).

In a first-person essay written for EuroSport, Tsonga reminisced about how that match propelled him to the top echelons of the men's game. He wrote:

"This final served me well and helped me. The match, the experience. After that, I'm going to win the Masters 1000 in Bercy at the end of the year."

He rued about not being able to beat Djokovic that night, as he overanalyzed things in the build-up:

"The problem is that I really analysed this final the proper way too late. They tell you it's the technical, physical, mental side. But by analysing every point, hearing things from the outside, you end up getting bogged down."

Tsonga continued:

"Sometimes things are much simpler than that. My whole career I've been asking myself why. Why did I lose that final when I beat him five times (four) in a row after that? What happened? You never stop thinking. You try, you fall down, you get up, you move on, it's part of a player's career. So this final is part of mine."

Following that clash, Tsonga beat Djokovic in three other meetings that year and another in 2009. Overall, the Serb leads their head-to-head, 17-6.

Novak Djokovic will be chasing history on Sunday

Novak Djokovic (left) will take on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final on Sunday.

Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will have a lot at stake when they clash in the Australian Open final on Sunday.

While Djokovic is chasing a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam title to move level with Rafael Nadal, Tsitsipas is pursuing his first. The winner of the clash will also usurp Carlos Alcaraz as the World No. 1.

A win for Novak Djokovic would make him the first male player in the Open Era to win a hardcourt Grand Slam ten times.

