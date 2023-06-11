Coach Goran Ivanisevic has thrown down the gauntlet to the rest of the field by stating that Novak Djokovic will still be motivated to win more Majors after winning a record 23rd Grand Slam singles title at the French Open on Sunday (June 11).

In the final against Casper Ruud, it was the Norwegian who made the brighter start, surging to a 4-1 lead in the first set. However, Djokovic fought back to take the 90-minute opener in a tiebreak.

The Serb then took a 3-0 lead in the second set and closed it out comfortably. Ruud, though, didn't give up before losing serve to love at 5-5 in the third set. Djokovic pounced on the opportunity, serving out victory to become the first male player to win 23 Grand Slam titles.

In the post-match press conference, Ivanisevic, Djokovic's coach, proclaimed that the Serb won't be short of motivation despite climbing atop the all-time men's singles Grand Slam leaderboard. Paying tribute to Djokovic's fitness and motivation to achieve more, Ivanisevic said:

"Winning in front of this unbelievable crowd, unbelievable stadium. So I don't know how far along, that's why his body is unbelievable. He's keeping his body great. He's in great shape. Thanks God not too many injuries. Little here and there but not major injuries. So he's unbelievable, and he's still moving like a cat on the court, you know. He's there. Like Ninja, he's everywhere."

Ivanisevic added:

"So it's fascinating to see, because sometimes you think, okay, now you have 23. But he's gonna find, again, some kind of motivation to win 24, maybe 25, who knows where is the end."

With his win over Ruud, Djokovic returns to the pinnacle of the ATP rankings for a record-extending 389th week.

Goran Ivanisevic details Novak Djokovic's killer mentality

Novak Djokovic won his third Roland Garros title on Sunday.

Novak Djokovic is widely regarded as one of the best players in the sport's history. He might not be the most powerful server or hitter of the tennis ball, but is a counterpuncher par excellence who knows not when he's beaten.

Providing a sneak peek of Djokovic's elite mentality, 2001 Wimbledon Championships winner Ivanisevic said that the Serb knows when to pounce on his opponents' dip in play:

"Novak knows. Novak knows. Novak waits. Like Roddick said, I read, he takes the legs, then he takes your soul, then he dig your grave and you have a funeral and you're dead. Bye-bye. Thank you for coming (smiling)."

With his third Roland Garros triumph, Novak Djokovic joins Steffi Graf and Serena Williams as the only players in the Open Era to win the triple career Grand Slam.

