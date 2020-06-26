'Novak Djokovic's idea was not to earn money or demonstrate his power' - Janko Tipsarevic

Tipsarevic is willing to give Novak Djokovic the benefit of the doubt, since the World No. 1 had good intentions.

Tipsarevic also said that his own tournament would continue as per schedule, despite the Adria Tour debacle.

Janko Tipsarevic is a close friend of Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic's compatriot and former World No. 8 Janko Tipsarevic has defended the idea behind conducting the Adria Tour despite the troubles it has caused for the tennis world. Tipsarevic said that the World No. 1 didn't organize the event to earn money or show off his power, and that his intentions were good.

Novak Djokovic and Co didn't follow all the safety protocols at the Adria Tour, which saw packed stands and lack of physical distancing among the participants. Ultimately, four players contracted the virus, with the 2020 Australian Open champion's wife and coach also later testing positive.

During his appearance on TV Prva, former US Open quarter-finalist Janko Tipsarevic discussed the Adria Tour debacle in detail, and expressed willingness to give Djokovic the benefit of the doubt.

The criticism is not 100% fair: Janko Tipsarevic on Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic had reached the finals of the Zadar leg before canceling the tour

Janko Tipsarevic said he wasn't feeling sorry for Novak Djokovic, because he hates the idea of pity. However, he supported Djokovic's decision to conduct the event, mentioning that the World No. 1 would never think of harming anyone.

"I'm not happy, but I don't like to feel sorry for anyone, because, after seven operations, I was most annoyed when someone took pity on me. I'm sorry because I know what kind of heart Novak has, what he tried to do with Adria tour," the former Davis Cup winner said.

In Tipsarevic's view, the people criticizing Novak Djokovic should know that his only aim was to send a kind message. He continued:

"The criticism is not 100% fair because his idea was neither to earn money financially, nor to demonstrate his power, but only to send a beautiful and good image from the region to the world."

Lastly, Tipsarevic expressed regret that the Adria Tour ended the way it did.

"What happened happened, which didn't have to happen, but it did," he concluded.

Janko Tipsarevic in no mood to stop his tournament

Janko Tipsarevic had won the Davis Cup with Novak Djokovic and other Serbian players in 2010

Although the Adria Tour proved to be a failure, Janko Tipsarevic said that his tournament would continue on the fields at Olympus. The 36-year-old has been conducting a tennis tourney since 15 June, and he clarified that the competition would continue as per the original schedule.

"Currently, there are dozens of tournaments in the world, such as the ones in America (US Pro tennis series), Germany (German pro series), or competitions such as the Baltic Tennis League...We did not want to spread the concept designed from the start so that it is without an audience and that this is a preparation for tennis players for the US Open, which is planned to take place," Tipsarevic said.

The retired Serb signed off by asserting that the participants and officials involved in his tournament wore masks and gloves and followed all the social distancing rules strictly.