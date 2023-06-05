Chasing a 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2023 French Open, Novak Djokovic has had someone special helping him out on weekends — his children.

The World No. 1, having secured his fourth-round win, took out time to attend the PSG-Clermont soccer match at Parc des Princes with the kids — Stefan and Tara — who are visiting him in Paris. The trio also met sporting legends Lionel Messi and Neymar in the process.

Sharing a funny anecdote in an interview with Tennis Majors, Djokovic said Neymar signed a jersey for his daughter Tara. He explained that Tara knew Neymar only through a song that her half-Brazilian-half-Serbian friend at school dances to often.

“Neymar signed Tara’s jersey, but it’s an interesting story," he said. "She doesn’t follow sports much but she has a school friend who is half-Brazilian-half Serbian – that girl dances all the time to this song about Neymar. That’s why she wanted to meet him badly.”

Dubbing Messi and Neymar as champions, Djokovic said it was an honor to meet them in person for the very first time.

“It was my first time meeting them in person – they are great champions," Novak Djokovic said. "It was a pleasure and an honor to meet them, especially Messi, a player who left an extraordinary mark in the history of football."

"They bring me positive energy, peace and serenity" -Novak Djokovic on his kids

Novak Djokovic also spoke briefly about the energy that his children bring to the camp during an important tournament like the French Open, saying they give him positive energy and serenity.

The World No. 1 said having his family around also helped him take his mind off tennis and maintain a balance.

“They bring me positive energy, peace and serenity," Novak Djokovic said. "Most important things. I am the type of person that easily gets excited. My kids’ presence gives me balance, takes my mind off tennis. I am grateful they came.”

Djokovic revealed that his son Stefan spent an entire day with him, accompanying him to the gym and practice sessions as well.

“Today, Stefan wanted to be with me through the whole routine, to see how it feels – warm up, gym, practice, this board game we always play, lunch… He was there the whole time," he added. "They are my angels and they help me a lot to be better on the court and off the court.”

