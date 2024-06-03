Grigor Dimitrov recently gave his thoughts on Novak Djokovic's come-from-behind victory in the third round of the 2024 French Open on Sunday (June 2). The Bulgarian praised the Serb's fighting spirit and adaptability, stating that he can overcome any situation.

Dimitrov recorded his maiden quarterfinals appearance in Paris on Sunday, beating eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(5), 6-4, 7-6(3) in the Round of 16. With his victory, the World No. 10 joins an elusive list of players who have reached the last eight of all four Major tournaments.

Speaking to Spanish tabloid Punto de Break afterward, the 33-year-old expressed his views on Novak Djokovic's five-set win over 30th-seeded Lorenzo Musetti. The World No. 1 came from a two-sets-to-one-down deficit to come through 7-5, 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0.

Grigor Dimitrov gave his flowers to the 24-time Major winner by insisting that he was one of the greatest fighters in tennis history. He also disclosed that he was in disbelief at the 37-year-old's level in the deciding set.

"He (Djokovic) manages to find a way to adapt to any circumstance. He is one of the greatest fighters the tennis world has ever seen. I must admit that I went to bed very late, between 1 and 2. When I saw what had happened in I couldn't believe the fifth set. He is the tennis player who has known how to find solutions to all possible scenarios, rivals and changes in tennis," Dimitrov said.

Novak Djokovic's praise for Grigor Dimitrov following their Paris Masters 2023 final: "You’ve been playing some of your greatest tennis in the last few months"

Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov have met 13 times on the ATP Tour; the Serb leads their head-to-head 12-1, with his lone loss to the Bulgarian coming at the 2013 Madrid Open.

The World No. 1 overcame his lower-ranked opponent in the championship match of the 2023 Paris Masters, following which the latter broke down into tears. The 24-time Major winner, however, reassured him and showered high praise on his performance over the week. During the 2023 Paris Masters trophy ceremony, Djokovic said,

“I’m sorry about the outcome today Grigor. It’s never easy losing in a final. I want to encourage you to stay tough and keep going because you’ve been playing some of your greatest tennis this week and in the last few months."

"Today, I think we both were quite tight at the beginning, and I could see that he was running out of gas a little bit. Myself as well, but I somehow managed to find an extra shot over the net. I think the match was closer than the scoreline indicates, but another amazing win for me," he added.

