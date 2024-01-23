"Novak Djokovic's luck is something else";"Serbian voodoo at it again" - Fans react to Jannik Sinner's injury scare ahead of Australian Open SF

Jannik Sinner booked a blockbuster semifinal clash with Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Australian Open on Tuesday (January 23), after beating Andrey Rublev 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-3. The Italian, however, was clutching his abdomen midway through his last-eight match, casting a shadow over his chances of reaching his first Major final.

Sinner got off the blocks quickly as he grabbed the first set in around half an hour. Rublev refused to go down quietly though, matching the Italian blow-for-blow in the following set, requiring a tiebreaker. And while the fourth seed eventually ran away with the second set and the match, he was seemingly hampered by an abdominal injury.

A picture of Jannik Sinner sporting a look of discomfort hit social media after the match ended, prompting many tennis fans to express apprehension. A few even attributed the injury to Novak Djokovic's luck, as Sinner will take on the 10-time Australian Open champion for a place in the final in Melbourne later this week.

One fan went as far as to call the Serb the "luckiest player in the history of tennis":

"Djokovic’s luck is something else…. Luckiest player in the history of Tennis."

Another fan, meanwhile, attributed Jannik Sinner's injury to "Serbian voodoo":

"Serbian voodoo at it again. At this point they can simply hand over the trophy to Djocovid and declare him the statistics goat because my tiktokers simply can't beat his luck and black voodoo."

Here are a few more reactions from social media:

Novak Djokovic looking to exact revenge against Jannik Sinner at Australian Open 2024

Davis Cup Finals semifinal clash between Italy and Serbia was one for the ages

Novak Djokovic will likely relish his last-four date with Jannik Sinner in Melbourne. The Serb has lost two of his last three matches against the Italian, with his last defeat being by far the most uncharacteristic in nature.

Last November, Sinner took on Djokovic as Italy faced an imminent defeat against Serbia in the Davis Cup semifinals. The Italian played well enough to take the match to three sets but found himself three match points down on his serve at 4-5.

Not to be deterred, Sinner came up with some gutsy play to beat the Serb 6-2, 2-6, 7-5. He then partnered with Lorenzo Sonego in beating the 24-time Major winner and Miomir Kecmanovic to hand Italy a 2-1 victory. Italy won their first Davis Cup title since 1976 the following day, beating Australia 2-0 in the final.

Although Djokovic faced a tough defeat in their last encounter, he can take respite in his 4-2 head-to-head lead against Sinner. The Serb beat Sinner to win a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals title, reversing the youngster's group-stage victory over him a few days before the championship match.

