Novak Djokovic's mother calls his successful court hearing "the biggest win of his career, bigger than any Grand Slam"

Novak Djokovic's family spoke to the press after the federal court in Australia ruled in the Serb's favor earlier on Monday. Both of Djokovic's parents - Srdjan and Dijana - expressed happiness that their son had successfully overturned the Australian government's decision to revoke his visa.

Novak Djokovic had arrived in Australia last Wednesday armed with a vaccine exemption granted by the Victorian government. The Border Force officials, however, detained Djokovic at Melbourne airport before concluding that the Serb didn't "meet the entry requirements to Australia".

Djokovic eventually came out on top of the conflict, successfully challenging the Border Force's decision in court. In that context, his mother Dijana called the court case "the biggest win of Djokovic's career," while also asserting that her son would've been overjoyed by the support he got from his fans.

"He couldn't see the people dancing and singing but he could hear them and it helped him," Dijana said in a press conference from Belgrade on Monday. "It's the biggest win of his career, bigger than any Grand Slam."

Dijana also spoke about the unpleasant conditions that the World No. 1 faced during the days before the hearing.

"It was so difficult at some moments," Dijana said. :At some point he didn't have his mobile phone, we didn't know if he was ill or so. Every mother in the world can understand what I mean."

Dijana also believes her son didn't break any laws, and that there was nothing wrong with his visa.

"We celebrate the victory of our son, who has done nothing wrong," she said. "(He) has not broken any law and has been harassed. He fought vs. the system because he knows he had a valid visa."

Djokovic's father Srdjan also gave his thoughts on the situation, reiterating how his son's phone was taken away from him by Border Force officials at the airport. Srdjan went on to praise the lawyers that the World No. 1 had hired.

"He was alone with them for several hours, without a phone," Srdjan said. "He finally had his phone back and could contact his legal team who made very good work. We respect the law and rules of every country where we go."

Srdjan then gave a nod to the judge - Anthony Kelly - who presided over Novak Djokovic's case.

"The judge was fantastic," Srdjan said. "He simply respected the facts and he took the only possible decision: let Novak make his job."

Novak Djokovic's family refuse to answer questions about the Serb attending public events when he was COVID-19 positive

At the tail-end of the interview, the family was questioned about Novak Djokovic reportedly attending a public event on 17 December. Djokovic tested positive for COVID-19 on 16 December, which meant he should ideally have been isolating from that day onwards.

Djokovic is said to have attended a panel discussion at the Novak Tennis Center in Belgrade on 16 December. However, it is unclear whether that was before or after he got to know of his COVID positive result.

The Serb then reportedly attended an award ceremony for upcoming tennis players at his academy in Belgrade. Although there are several pictures on Instagram that suggest Djokovic was present at the event on 17 December, the exact date is yet to be confirmed.

Djokovic's parents and his brother Djordje were asked to comment on the World No. 1's activity after testing positive, but they refused to answer the question. In fact, that very moment Djordje promptly announced they were ending the press conference.

Novak Djokovic himself didn't appear in the press conference, although he was expected to join it virtually. At the moment, it is not clear whether he was isolating himself after testing positive to COVID-19, as protocol demands.

Edited by Musab Abid