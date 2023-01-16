Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Australian Open 2023, Round 1

Novak Djokovic will begin his campaign at the 2023 Australian Open against Roberto Carballes Baena on Tuesday (January 17).

The former World No. 1 has been in scintillating form over the last few months, chalking up 24 wins from the last 25 matches. He also had title-winning runs at the Tel Aviv Open, Astana Open, ATP Finals, and the Adelaide International 1. He also secured a second-place finish at the Rolex Paris Masters.

Djokovic will be making his return to the Australian Open for the first time in two years. His arch-rival and defending champion Rafael Nadal happens to be on the other side of the draw but there is no shortage of talent on the Serb's side. On that note, let’s take a look at his upcoming first-round match in Melbourne.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

Fourth seed Djokovic is currently competing at the Australian Open, the season's first Grand Slam. He'll be aiming for his 10th title at the hardcourt Major and last captured the trophy in 2021.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Roberto Carballes Baena in action at the 2022 season

Djokovic will begin his campaign against Roberto Carballes Baena on Tuesday. The Spaniard put in the hard yards last year and had a decent season in 2022, amassing 46 wins from 79 matches. He claimed titles at the Tunis Challenger and Seville Challenger and also secured second-place finishes at the Las Palmas Challenger and Amersfoot Challenger.

Carballes Baena will be entering the Australian Open on the back of early exits at the Tennis Napoli Cup, Valencia Challenger, and the Maharashtra Open.

He kicked off his campaign in Pune with a straight-sets win over Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the first round. However, he couldn't get the better of Marin Cilic in the second. The Croatian outlasted Carballes Baena in a three-set tie 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Novak Djokovic vs Roberto Carballes Baena match schedule

Djokovic is scheduled to play the second match of the night session at the Rod Laver Arena, with the match not starting before 8:30 pm local time.

Date: January 17, 2023 (Aus/UK/India), January 16, 2023 (US/Canada).

Match Timing: Not before 8:30 AEDT, 2:45 IST, 9:30 pm GMT and 4:30 pm ET.

Novak Djokovic vs Roberto Carballes Baena streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch the match live on these respective channels and sites:

ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, & ESPN+ - USA

TSN & RDS - Canada.

Eurosport - United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland.

Nine & Stan Sport - Australia.

beIN Sports - Middle East and North Africa.

SuperSport - Sub-Saharan Africa.

CCTV, iQIYI, GreatSports Media (Shanghai TV), Guangdong TV - China.

Eurosport - Europe.

WOWOW - Japan.

ESPN International - Latin, Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv - India.

For more information regarding the broadcast of the 2023 Australian Open, click here.

