Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | Australian Open 2024, R2

Novak Djokovic's title defense at the 2024 Australian Open will continue against Alexei Popyrin on Wednesday.

The defending champion began his quest for a 25th Major title against Dino Prizmic, an opponent half his age. The 18-year-old gave the Serb a run for his money as he managed to stretch the contest for four hours, but it wasn't enough.

Djokovic outclassed his younger rival in the end to begin his campaign in Melbourne with a 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 win. It was also his milestone 90th win at the venue, and now the US Open remains the only Major where he hasn't scored this many victories.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

The Serb is currently contesting the Australian Open, the most successful tournament of his career. He has won 10 titles here and remains undefeated at the venue since his fourth-round defeat to Hyeon Chung in 2018.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Alexei Popyrin at the 2024 Australian Open.

The defending champion's second-round adversary is home favorite Alexei Popyrin. The latter scored a 6-3, 7-6 (2), 6-2 win over fellow Australian Marc Polmans in his opener.

Popyrin made waves last year with his stunning five-set upset win over Taylor Fritz in the second round of the Australian Open. He'll now need to raise his level even further than what he did back then if he wants to outplay the World No. 1.

The 24-time Major champion and Popyrin have crossed paths once before, which was at the 2019 Japan Open. The former dispatched his younger opponent with ease as he handed him a 6-4, 6-2 defeat.

Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin match schedule

The second-round duel between the two is set for Wednesday, January 17. The exact time will be known once the schedule for the day is out.

Date: January 17, 2024.

Time: TBA.

Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin streaming details

