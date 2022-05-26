Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | French Open 2022, 3rd Round

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will square off against Aljaz Bedene in the third round of the 2022 French Open on Friday, May 27.

Djokovic registered a 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (4) win against World No. 38 Alex Molcan in the second round on Wednesday. It was a fairly competitive match, but the top seed remained in control of the proceedings throughout the contest. The Serb had earlier kicked off his title defense with a commanding 6-3, 6-1, 6-0 win over Yoshihito Nishioka.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

Djokovic is currently playing in the French Open, where he's the defending champion. It's one of two Grand Slam tournaments where he hasn't won consecutive titles, with the US Open being the other one.

After lifting the trophy in Paris for the first time in 2016, his title defense ended in the quarterfinals the following year. The Serb went on to add a second title in 2021.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Aljaz Bedene at the 2022 French Open.

Djokovic's third-round opponent is World No. 195 Aljaz Bedene, whom the Serb has beaten in all three of their previous encounters.

The Slovenian lost the entire 2021 season due to injuries and only returned to action in March earlier this year. He won just one match across the four tournaments he competed in prior to the French Open.

But the 32-year-old seems to have found his form in Paris.

Bedene defeated Christopher O'Connell and Pablo Cuevas in four sets in the first and second rounds, respectively. With the two wins, he has now equaled his career-best showing at Roland Garros, having previously made it thus far in 2016 and 2020.

Novak Djokovic vs Aljaz Bedene match schedule

Djokovic and Bedene's third-round clash will be the second match on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Friday, May 27.

Match timing: Approx 2 pm local time / 12 pm GMT / 5.30 pm IST/ 8 am ET

Date: 27 May 2022.

Novak Djokovic vs Aljaz Bedene streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on the respective channels and sites:-

USA: American viewers have multiple options to choose from, with NBC Sports, Peacock TV and Tennis Channel broadcasting the match.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Eurosport.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN & RDS.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Ten, Sony Six & SonyLiv.

Serbia: Serbian fans can watch their national hero live on Eurosport and RTS.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee