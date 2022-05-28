Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | French Open 2022, 4th Round

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic sealed his place in the last 16 of the French Open with a win over Aljaz Bedene. The 35-year-old beat the Slovenian 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 to make eight consecutive straight-set wins. It was a sublime display of tennis from Djokovic, who won 41 out of 48 points on his first serve and 13 out of 18 on his second.

The World No. 1 faces 15th seed Diego Schwartzman in the last 16 of the French Open.

Djokovic and Schwartzman will lock horns for the seventh time, with the former having won all of their past six meetings. The last time the two played each other was in the third round of the 2017 French Open. The match lasted for over three hours, with Djokovic beating Schwartzman in five sets.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

Novak Djokovic is competing at the French Open. The Serb has won 84 out of 99 matches in the tournament and has lifted the title here twice. The first came in 2016 when he came back from a set down to beat Andy Murray in the final, thus completing a career Grand Slam.

Djokovic's second French Open triumph came last year when he came back from two sets to love down and beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets in the final. He thus completed a double career Grand Slam.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Djokovic will be up against World No. 16 Diego Schwartzman in the fourth round of the French Open. The Argentine won his first-round match against Andrey Kuznetsov in straight sets before surviving a scare from Jaume Munar, coming back from two sets to love down to win the match. He made easy work of 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov in the third round, beating the Bulgarian 6-3, 6-1, 6-2.

Schwartzman has won 24 out of 35 matches so far this season and reached two finals, at the Rio Open and the Cordoba Open. The 29-year-old also reached the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters and the semifinals of the Barcelona Open.

Novak Djokovic vs Diego Schwartzman match schedule

Djokovic and Schwartzman's fourth-round clash will be the second match on Court Suzanne-Lenglen on Sunday, May 29.

Match timing: Approx 1 pm local time / 11 am GMT / 4.30 pm IST, 7 am ET

Date: 29 May 2022.

Novak Djokovic vs Diego Schwartzman streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:-

USA: American viewers have multiple options to choose from, with NBC Sports, Peacock TV and Tennis Channel broadcasting the match.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Eurosport.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN & RDS.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Ten.

Serbia: Serbian fans can watch their national hero live on Eurosport and RTS.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

