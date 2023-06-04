Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | French Open 2023, QF

Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will square off against 11th seed Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals of the 2023 French Open on Tuesday.

The Serb scored wins over Aleksander Kovecevic, Marton Fucsovics and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to make it to the fourth round without dropping a set. He then defeated Juan Pablo Varillas 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 to book his place in the quarterfinals.

With the win, Djokovic has now made it to the last eight in Paris for the 17th time, setting a new tournament record. He has eclipsed his arch-rival Rafael Nadal with his latest achievement, who has reached the quarterfinals at the venue 16 times in his career.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

He's currently competing in the French Open, the season's second Grand Slam. Having won the tournament twice before in 2016 and 2021, a third title at the venue will help him achieve the Triple Career Grand Slam.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Karen Khachanov at the 2023 French Open.

World No. 11 Karen Khachanov will be Djokovic's opponent in the quarterfinals. The Russian ousted Constant Lestienne, Radu Albot, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Lorenzo Sonego to reach this stage. He has now made the last eight at the French Open for just the second time in his career, following his first appearance in 2019.

The two are familiar rivals, with Djokovic leading 8-1 in the head-to-head. His only loss against Khachanov came back in 2018 when the Russian defeated him in the final of the Paris Masters. The former World No. 1 has won all of their seven encounters since then, losing just one set in the process as well.

Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov match schedule

The quarterfinal showdown between Djokovic and Khachanov at the French Open will take place on Tuesday, June 6.

Match timing: TBA.

Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on the respective channels and sites:-

USA: American viewers have multiple options to choose from, with NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Bally Sports and Tennis Channel broadcasting the match.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Eurosport.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN & RDS.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Ten.

