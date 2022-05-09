Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Italian Open 2022 2nd Round

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will begin his quest for a sixth Italian Open title against 35th-ranked Aslan Karatsev in Rome on Tuesday.

The Serb's tournament play has been limited this year due to his unvaccinated status. But he has been making progress with every event he has played so far.

Djokovic began the season in Dubai, where he bowed out in the semifinals. The 20-time Major champion then shockingly slumped to a second-round defeat to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

He bounced back soon after with a runner-up showing at the Serbia Open before losing to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals in Madrid last week.

As the top seed in Rome this week, Djokovic will hope to lay his hands on a trophy for the first time this season.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

Novak Djokovic will play this week at the Italian Open. It is the last combined ATP and WTA 1000 outdoor claycourt event ahead of the French Open.

One of the most important stops on the European tennis calendar, the Italian Open was established in 1930. Currently, the men's competition is an ATP Masters 1000 event while the women's competition is a WTA 1000 event. The two were combined in 2011.

Novak Djokovic has collected the Italian Open title five times and finished as the runner-up to 10-time winner Rafael Nadal last year.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Aslan Karatsev in action at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022

Djokovic will begin his Rome campaign against 2021 Australian Open semifinalist Aslan Karatsev. He has three titles to his name and reached a career-high ranking of 14 earlier this year.

Karatsev began the 2022 season in thunderous fashion, winning his most recent title in Sydney. But since then, the Russian has gone into a slump, losing 10 of his next 15 matches.

He entered the Italian capital this week on the back of a four-match losing streak. However, the 28-year-old managed to snap it with a resilient 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7) win over Lloyd Harris in the first round on Sunday. He notably had to save a match point in the third-set tie-break.

Buoyed by that narrow win, Karatsev will hope to give a good account of himself against Djokovic, with whom he is tied 1-1 in the head-to-head.

Novak Djokovic vs Aslan Karatsev match schedule

Djokovic and Karatsev's face-off will be the third match on Center Court on Tuesday, May 10.

Match timing: Approx 2:30 pm local time / 12:30 pm GMT / 8:30 am ET / 6:00 pm IST.

Date: 10 May 2022.

Novak Djokovic vs Aslan Karatsev streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:-

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN & Rogers Sportsnet.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Italy: The host country will broadcast the tournament live on Sky Italia.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sports18 & Voot.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra