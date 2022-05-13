Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Italian Open 2022 Quarterfinals

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will square off against World No. 9 Felix-Auger Aliassime in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Italian Open on Friday.

Djokovic kept his hopes of a sixth title in Rome alive with a 6-2, 6-2 win against familiar foe Stan Wawrinka on Thursday. The Serb played a solid match and looked in control from the get-go. He has now reached the last eight in Rome 16 times in as many appearances.

#IBI22 16 Rome quarter-finals in 16 appearances 🤯 @DjokerNole defeats Wawrinka 6-2 6-2 to notch win No.998 of his career! 16 Rome quarter-finals in 16 appearances 🤯@DjokerNole defeats Wawrinka 6-2 6-2 to notch win No.998 of his career!#IBI22 https://t.co/GVWYtssgK1

Djokovic, who defeated Aslan Karatsev 6-3, 6-2 in the second round, needs to win his quarterfinal match to continue his reign at the top of the rankings. If the Serb loses to Auger-Aliassime, Daniil Medvedev will ascend to the top spot next week.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

Djokovic is currently competing at the Italian Open, a Masters 1000 event held in Rome. It's the final event for the Serb to fine-tune his game ahead of his title defense at Roland Garros.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 Italian Open.

Djokovic's next opponent is World No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada. This will be the first meeting between the two players.

After a disastrous start to his claycourt season, Auger-Aliassime has picked up some form in recent weeks, making it to the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open, Estoril Open and Madrid Open.

#IBI22 La Felix-ità @felixtennis sees off Giron 6-3 6-2 to reach his fourth career Masters 1000 quarter-final in Rome! La Felix-ità 😊@felixtennis sees off Giron 6-3 6-2 to reach his fourth career Masters 1000 quarter-final in Rome!#IBI22 https://t.co/QzI9YNRjpm

Seeded No. 8 in Rome, Auger-Aliassime received a bye into the second round. He launched his campaign with a tough three-set win over 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters runner-up Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. He had a much easier time in the third round, winning 6-3, 6-2 against Marcos Giron to reach the last eight.

Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime match schedule

Djokovic and Auger-Aliassime's quarterfinal clash will be the last match on Center Court on Friday, May 13.

Match timing: Not before 8:30 pm local time / 6:30 pm GMT / 2:30 pm ET / 12:00 am IST.

Date: 13 May 2022 (Europe, USA, Canada), 14 May 2022 (India).

Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:-

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN & Rogers Sportsnet.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Italy: The host country will broadcast the tournament live on Sky Italia.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sports18 & Voot.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

