Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Italian Open 2022 Quarterfinals

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will square off against World No. 9 Felix-Auger Aliassime in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Italian Open on Friday.
Djokovic kept his hopes of a sixth title in Rome alive with a 6-2, 6-2 win against familiar foe Stan Wawrinka on Thursday. The Serb played a solid match and looked in control from the get-go. He has now reached the last eight in Rome 16 times in as many appearances.
Djokovic, who defeated Aslan Karatsev 6-3, 6-2 in the second round, needs to win his quarterfinal match to continue his reign at the top of the rankings. If the Serb loses to Auger-Aliassime, Daniil Medvedev will ascend to the top spot next week.
Where is Novak Djokovic playing?
Djokovic is currently competing at the Italian Open, a Masters 1000 event held in Rome. It's the final event for the Serb to fine-tune his game ahead of his title defense at Roland Garros.
Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?
Djokovic's next opponent is World No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada. This will be the first meeting between the two players.
After a disastrous start to his claycourt season, Auger-Aliassime has picked up some form in recent weeks, making it to the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open, Estoril Open and Madrid Open.
Seeded No. 8 in Rome, Auger-Aliassime received a bye into the second round. He launched his campaign with a tough three-set win over 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters runner-up Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. He had a much easier time in the third round, winning 6-3, 6-2 against Marcos Giron to reach the last eight.
Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime match schedule
Djokovic and Auger-Aliassime's quarterfinal clash will be the last match on Center Court on Friday, May 13.
Match timing: Not before 8:30 pm local time / 6:30 pm GMT / 2:30 pm ET / 12:00 am IST.
Date: 13 May 2022 (Europe, USA, Canada), 14 May 2022 (India).
Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime streaming details
Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:-
USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.
UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.
Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN & Rogers Sportsnet.
Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.
Italy: The host country will broadcast the tournament live on Sky Italia.
India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sports18 & Voot.
