Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Italian Open 2023, 3R

22-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will square off against World No. 33 Grigor Dimitrov in the third round of the 2023 Italian Open on Sunday.

The Serb kicked off his title defense against Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the second round. The World No. 1 went down an early break to trail 2-0 in the first set, but managed to level the score down the line. He ultimately managed to capture the set in the ensuing tie-break.

The second set was more straightforward as the defending champion raised his level to win the match 7-6 (5), 6-2. It marked his 65th victory at the venue. With his most recent win, he also upped his winning percentage on clay to 80%.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

He's currently participating in the Italian Open, the season's fourth Masters 1000 tournament. He has won the tournament six times, along with six runner-up finishes as well. The Serb is the second most successful player in the history of the tournament, trailing only archrival Rafael Nadal.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Grigor Dimitrov at the 2023 Italian Open.

Grigor Dimitrov is the Serb's opponent in the third round of the 2023 Italian Open. With a 11-8 record for the season prior to the start of the tournament, he isn't setting the tour on fire with his results. The Bulgarian knocked out three-time Major champion Stan Wawrinka in the previous round.

Dimitrov and Djokovic's rivalry dates back to 2012, when they first faced off at the Shanghai Masters. The latter won that match in straight sets and since then has accumulated a one-sided 10-1 head-to-head against the Bulgarian. The 35-year old won their most recent encounter at this year's Australian Open in straight sets.

Novak Djokovic vs Grigor Dimitrov match schedule

Their third-round showdown is set for Sunday, May 14. The exact time will be known once the order of play is out.

Date: May 14, 2023.

Match timing: TBA.

Novak Djokovic vs Grigor Dimitrov streaming details

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch the top seed's match against Etcheverry live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony LIV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

