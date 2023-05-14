Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Italian Open 2023, 4R

Top seed Novak Djokovic will take on 13th seed Cameron Norrie in the fourth round of the Italian Open.

Djokovic started the tournament with a 7-6(5), 6-2 win over Tomas Martin Etcheverry and then took on 26th seed Grigor Dimitrov in the third round.

The Serb started the match strongly and won the opening set 6-3. However, Dimitrov bounced back in the second set and won it 6-4 to force the match into a decider. Djokovic dominated the final set and won it 6-1 to seal his place in the fourth round of the Italian Open.

He will next take on Cameron Norrie who booked his place in the Round of 16 by beating Marton Fucsovics.

Whoever out of Djokovic or Norrie wins, will square off against either seventh seed Holger Rune or Alexei Popyrin in the quarterfinals.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

Novak Djokovic is currently competing at the Italian Open, where he is the defending champion. The Serb won last year's tournament by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

He has triumphed in Rome six times, which is more than any player in the history of the Italian Open apart from Rafael Nadal.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Cameron Norrie at the Italian Open

Cameron Norrie is Novak Djokovic's opponent in the fourth round of the Italian Open. The Brit has won 25 out of 33 matches so far this season. He went all the way to win the Rio Open. He also reached the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Norrie entered the Italian Open seeded 13th and started the tournament with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Alexandre Muller. He then took on Marton Fucsovics and won the opening set 6-2. The second set was tightly contested and the Brit won it via a tie-break, to book his place in the fourth round of the Masters 1000 tournament.

Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie match schedule

Novak Djokovic's fourth-round match against Cameron Norrie will take place on May 16.

Date: May 16, 2023

Time: TBD.

Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie streaming details

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch the top seed's match against Norrie live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony LIV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes