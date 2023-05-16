Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | Italian Open 2023, QF

Top seed Novak Djokovic will take on seventh seed Holger Rune in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open 2023.

The Serb started booked his place in the last eight of the Masters 1000 tournament by beating Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4. He will next face Holger Rune who survived a scare against Alexei Popyrin, winning 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Djokovic and Rune will lock horns for the third time, with the head-to-head between the two currently tied at 1-1. The last meeting between the two came in the final of the 2022 Paris Masters, which the Dane won 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

Djokovic is currently playing at the Italian Open in Rome. The Serb is statistically the greatest competitor in the history of the tournament after Rafael Nadal, with six titles to his name. He won last year's title without dropping a single set.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Holger Rune after his win over Alexei Popyrin at the Italian Open

Holger Rune is Novak Djokovic's opponent in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open. The Dane has won 25 out of 34 matches so far this season, winning the BMW Open in Munich. However, his most notable performance so far might be reaching the final of the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he lost to Andrey Rublev.

Rune entered the Italian Open seeded seventh and started the tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Arthur Fils. He then registered a 6-4, 6-2 win over Fabio Fognini to set up a fourth-round clash against Australian qualifier Alexei Popyrin.

The Dane won the first set 6-4 before the 23-year-old took the second 7-5 to force the match into a decider. Rune made a decisive break in the fifth game of the final set and went on to win it 6-4 to book his place in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open.

Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune match schedule

Djokovic's fourth-round match against Rune will take place on May 17.

Date: May 17, 2023

Time: TBD.

Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune streaming details

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch the top seed's match against Rune live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony LIV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes